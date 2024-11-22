Trump Has Decided Who He Won't Pick for FBI Director
Here's Pam Bondi's Stance on Illegal Immigration and Cartel Traffickers
CNN Legal Analyst Just Shredded Dems' Top Narrative Against Trump's AG Pick
Here's What Caused a Woman to Chop Up Her Father on Election Night
The Trump Counter-Revolution Is a Return to Sanity
What Was the Matt Gaetz Attorney General Pick Really About?
MTG to Chair a New DOGE Subcommittee
Tom Cotton Issues 'Friendly Reminder' to ICC After Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant
'Obstructionist Transition': Biden Administration Is 'Loosening Immigration Policies' on t...
VIP
New Legislation Puts the Department of Education on the Chopping Block
Is It the End of the 'Big Media Era'?
A Political Mandate in Support of Pro-Second Amendment Policy
Here's Where MTG Will Fit Into the Trump Administration
Liberal Media Is Already Melting Down Over Pam Bondi
Tipsheet

Scott Presler to PA Dems Who Tried to Steal the Election: We're Coming for You

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 22, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) finally conceded last night. It took two weeks longer than it should have, but Mr. Casey finally threw in the towel. Republican Dave McCormick is now officially Senator-elect McCormick. There were shenanigans where local Democrats openly defied election law, leading to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court shutting down their scheme to count illegal ballots. It was all captured on video with Bucks County’s Democratic commissioners. 

Advertisement

President-elect Donald J. Trump won this crucial county for the first time since Bush 41. Mr. McCormick didn’t win but did well enough to squeak past Casey, who only won here by a 49/48 margin. Activist Scott Presler did the Lord’s work for months, moving to the Keystone State before the 2024 cycle and engaging in voter registration drives that tipped the balance—the Democratic voter advantage in Pennsylvania has been chipped away by the hundreds of thousands.

Presler was instrumental in ensuring that people who were early voting in Bucks could get their votes counted. There was a minor controversy when voters got turned away early, leading to a Republican lawsuit. A judge sided with the Trump camp and extended the early voting period. Presler didn’t forget what Bucks County Democrats tried to pull off here, which was stealing an election. The activist warned that he plans to ensure they update their resumes in their next election. He gave them a chance to resign to avoid such a challenge. 

Recommended

Tom Cotton Issues 'Friendly Reminder' to ICC After Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

 The long-term plan is to turn Pennsylvania into the next Florida.

The work never ends.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tom Cotton Issues 'Friendly Reminder' to ICC After Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant Leah Barkoukis
CNN Legal Analyst Just Shredded Dems' Top Narrative Against Trump's AG Pick Matt Vespa
Here's What Caused a Woman to Chop Up Her Father on Election Night Matt Vespa
Liberal Media Is Already Melting Down Over Pam Bondi Sarah Arnold
The Trump Counter-Revolution Is a Return to Sanity Victor Davis Hanson
What Was the Matt Gaetz Attorney General Pick Really About? Josh Hammer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tom Cotton Issues 'Friendly Reminder' to ICC After Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement