Scott Presler to PA Dems Who Tried to Steal the Election: We're Coming for You

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) finally conceded last night. It took two weeks longer than it should have, but Mr. Casey finally threw in the towel. Republican Dave McCormick is now officially Senator-elect McCormick. There were shenanigans where local Democrats openly defied election law, leading to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court shutting down their scheme to count illegal ballots. It was all captured on video with Bucks County’s Democratic commissioners.

President-elect Donald J. Trump won this crucial county for the first time since Bush 41. Mr. McCormick didn’t win but did well enough to squeak past Casey, who only won here by a 49/48 margin. Activist Scott Presler did the Lord’s work for months, moving to the Keystone State before the 2024 cycle and engaging in voter registration drives that tipped the balance—the Democratic voter advantage in Pennsylvania has been chipped away by the hundreds of thousands.

🔴 JUST IN: Bucks County election official who openly defied a court order on illegal ballot counting has backtracked.



“I apologize for all the upset and confusion it caused.”pic.twitter.com/pEYJMYltqA — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) November 19, 2024

Presler was instrumental in ensuring that people who were early voting in Bucks could get their votes counted. There was a minor controversy when voters got turned away early, leading to a Republican lawsuit. A judge sided with the Trump camp and extended the early voting period. Presler didn’t forget what Bucks County Democrats tried to pull off here, which was stealing an election. The activist warned that he plans to ensure they update their resumes in their next election. He gave them a chance to resign to avoid such a challenge.

🚨 BREAKING: Scott Presler just told Bucks County, PA commissioners who tried to steal the Senate election that he is gunning for their seats right to their faces.



"I have a message: peacefully, we are COMING for your seat in 2027, if you don't resign TODAY. I am coming for your… pic.twitter.com/bfQRj7hFBP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 20, 2024

The long-term plan is to turn Pennsylvania into the next Florida.

SCOTT PRESLER: "We are not stopping for a second. I am more emboldened than ever and my goal is to 'Florida' Pennsylvania within the next few years."



He's not letting up.



🔥pic.twitter.com/ostbrfkKpQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 8, 2024

The work never ends.