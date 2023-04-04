Nancy Pelosi Refers to Hillary Clinton as 'President' in Dramatic Slip Up

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tweeted out quite the shocking reaction last Thursday in response to former and potentially future President Donald Trump being indicted, as she claimed "everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence." It's a factually incorrect point about the way our Constitution works. Now, mere days later, after saying the quiet part out loud, Pelosi has had a slip up of another kind when it comes to referring to Hillary Clinton as "president."

As Nick Arama at our sister site of RedState highlighted, Pelosi was speaking at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) alongside Clinton on Monday, the latter who is supposed to be teaching a class at the university. Reporting from Fox News also includes a clip of Pelosi's dramatic slip-up.

What prompted the memorable response was Clinton asking Pelosi what she viewed "as the biggest threats and challenges facing our democracy, and what are the opportunities to stop that backsliding and turn it around."

Pelosi didn't even bother to answer the question right away, but rather sought to feed Clinton's already inflated ego and delusional aspirations for becoming president. "Well, I appreciate that question but I also appreciate your leadership in this regard," Pelosi began, before adding "when president--I hope," which was in reference to Clinton, who was the Democratic nominee in 2016 but lost to former and potentially future President Donald Trump. In a rather dramatic moment, Pelosi took a long pause and clutched her chest, while Clinton sat patiently, waiting for her response.

Upon collecting herself, Pelosi mentioned that "when Secretary Clinton was in the Senate and First Lady, but especially as Secretary of State in more recent time, she was, she has been at that time, implementing many things showing America's support for democracy." Although Pelosi did catch herself and acknowledge that Clinton becoming president is only a "hope," she still continued to sing Clinton's praises, in a way relitigating the 2016 election and the Democrats' narrative once again.

"It was her clarity, and position, to the the present--Putin--present occupant leader of Russia, that made him turn around and ensure, in an illegal way, come out against her in her campaign and interference in our democracy by Vladimir Putin because Hillary Clinton was the person he feared most in terms of his lack of democracy in Russia. That’s, I think, self-evident, so thank you for what you have done," Pelosi added.

You would think that Clinton had asked Pelosi to just name what she thought were her best accomplishments. She might as well have.

It's worth reminding that Putin was very likely afraid of Trump, as he didn't invade Ukraine under his term, but rather did so when Biden was in office. Polling not long after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February of last year found that a majority of voters believe that Putin would have known better if Trump was still in office.

Further, Pelosi may soon get to relive her disappointment and denial of Trump getting elected, as the felony charges brought forward by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg against the former and potentially future president look to only be emboldening him and his campaign.

Nancy Pelosi and Election Denier Hillary Clinton are currently discussing "interference in our democracy by Vladimir Putin because Hillary Clinton was the person he feared the most." pic.twitter.com/XkQF9hwiUO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 3, 2023

Arama highlighted other key moments of the Monday night discussion, which included Pelosi emphasizing a focus on talking to the Chinese about climate change, in addition to the egregious human rights abuses they've committed. And, in what Arama referred to as "perhaps the funniest of [Pelosi's] takes," the former speaker claimed that those who don't go along with her and Clinton, who dare to disagree, are "way on the other side of democracy, in our own country."

Imagine that?! There are Americans who would dare to disagree with Pelosi and Clinton, two Democrats in a party that has become particularly far-left.

Pelosi suggested that that could be for a few reasons, such as how they don't want to pay more taxes, which also garnered the attention of Twitchy, another sister site of ours, or "believing some misrepresentation of what's going on," as she warned people that "we have to be vigilant in our country."

With such talk about being "vigilant" against our fellow Americans, perhaps it's the Democrats who want to push for that so-called national divorce.

Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton are baffled people may disagree with them:



"Why? Because they don't wanna pay more taxes? Because they're believing some misrepresentation of what's going on? We have to be vigilant." pic.twitter.com/0s0c2n6hLH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 4, 2023



































