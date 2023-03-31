Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About 'Proving Innocence' at Trial

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reveled in the indictment of President Donald Trump Thursday night and revealed a lot about the Democratic Party's thinking towards persecution from the government.

In a tweet about the indictment, which was filed in unprecedented fashion by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Pelosi declared trial is a place for an individual to "prove their innocence."

The Grand Jury has acted upon the facts and the law.



No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence.



Hopefully, the former President will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 31, 2023

The legal standard in the United States of America has always been innocent until proven guilty.

Democrats, especially with continued targeting of Trump and his family, have worked hard to change that standard for their political enemies.

No Nancy, we have the right to be presumed innocent until the prosecution PROVES guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. That’s how our system is supposed to work. I know you’re building a system where we’re presumed guilty until innocent but that’s un-American! — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 31, 2023

Are you truly this ignorant? This imbecilic? This misguided? This fascistic? A "trial to prove innocence"? Are you familiar with the concept of presumption of innocence as the DEFAULT a priori position? You are a disgrace. [I'll retweet.] — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) March 31, 2023

In America, you are PRESUMED INNOCENT — not guilty. — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) March 31, 2023

"Prove Innocence"



Maybe in Vichy France, but not according to the US Constitution — Bill Speros (@billsperos) March 31, 2023