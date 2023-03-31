Fingerprints? Mug Shot? Here's What's Next for Trump After Indictment
Here's One Shocking Liberal Media Reaction to Trump's Indictment
Protect Wisconsin From the Radical Left
Left-Wing Violence Chic
From Stanford to Israel, Mobocracy Triumphs Over Deliberation
Biden Harms True Conservation by Misusing Antiquities Act
The 'Professional Journalists' vs. Fox News
Will Republicans Find a Way to Get Their Way in 2024?
There Are No Banned Books
The Left’s “Get Trump” Obsession Now Threatens the Future of Our Country
It's Time To Put Away Our Phones
Will a Law Fix It
The Inconvenient Gun Deaths
Trump Family Reacts to Indictment: 'Communist-Level S**t'
Tipsheet

Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About 'Proving Innocence' at Trial

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 31, 2023 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reveled in the indictment of President Donald Trump Thursday night and revealed a lot about the Democratic Party's thinking towards persecution from the government. 

In a tweet about the indictment, which was filed in unprecedented fashion by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Pelosi declared trial is a place for an individual to "prove their innocence." 

The legal standard in the United States of America has always been innocent until proven guilty. 

3.02 Presumption of Innocence; Proof Beyond a Reasonable Doubt

It is a cardinal principle of our system of justice that every person accused of a crime is presumed to be innocent unless and until his or her guilt is established beyond a reasonable doubt. The presumption is not a mere formality. It is a matter of the most important substance.

The presumption of innocence alone may be sufficient to raise a reasonable doubt and to require the acquittal of a defendant. The defendant before you, [__________], has the benefit of that presumption throughout the trial, and you are not to convict [him/her] of a particular charge unless you are persuaded of [his/her] guilt of that charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

The presumption of innocence until proven guilty means that the burden of proof is always on the government to satisfy you that [defendant] is guilty of the crime with which [he/she] is charged beyond a reasonable doubt. The law does not require that the government prove guilt beyond all possible doubt; proof beyond a reasonable doubt is sufficient to convict. This burden never shifts to [defendant]. It is always the government's burden to prove each of the elements of the crime[s] charged beyond a reasonable doubt by the evidence and the reasonable inferences to be drawn from that evidence. [Defendant] has the right to rely upon the failure or inability of the government to establish beyond a reasonable doubt any essential element of a crime charged against [him/her].

If, after fair and impartial consideration of all the evidence, you have a reasonable doubt as to [defendant]'s guilt of a particular crime, it is your duty to acquit [him/her] of that crime. On the other hand, if, after fair and impartial consideration of all the evidence, you are satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt of [defendant]'s guilt of a particular crime, you should vote to convict [him/her].

Recommended

Here's One Shocking Liberal Media Reaction to Trump's Indictment Matt Vespa

Democrats, especially with continued targeting of Trump and his family, have worked hard to change that standard for their political enemies. 

 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's One Shocking Liberal Media Reaction to Trump's Indictment Matt Vespa
Left-Wing Violence Chic Victor Davis Hanson
Fingerprints? Mug Shot? Here's What's Next for Trump After Indictment Katie Pavlich
Newsweek's Fact Check on Transgender Shooters Was Actually Spot-On Matt Vespa
BREAKING: Donald Trump Indicted by Manhattan Grand Jury Spencer Brown
The 'Professional Journalists' vs. Fox News Tim Graham
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here's One Shocking Liberal Media Reaction to Trump's Indictment Matt Vespa