Manhattan in Chaos Ahead of Trump Arraignment

Ahead of former President Donald Trump's arraignment in Manhattan on Tuesday, a growing crowd of Trump supporters — along with his opponents — are assembling outside the courthouse where Trump is set to face charges and around Trump Tower, where he spent Monday night.

Authorities in New York called for any protests to remain lawful but still ramped up security precautions to include setting up more barricades around Trump Tower and the courthouse where Trump will be arraigned and placing 35,000 NYPD officers on "standby" for Tuesday.

NYC-NYPD have blocked off and surrounded the entire entrance to the Manhattan Criminal courthouse. Helicopters flying overhead as well.



The dramatic scenes unfolding in Manhattan come courtesy of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg who continues to pursue his case against the former president for an alleged improper "hush money" payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election cycle.

On the pro-Trump side, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) arrived on Tuesday the courthouse with an escort from NYPD to speak at a rally in support of the 45th president-turned-2024 contender. She, along with Trump, compare Bragg's case against Trump to previous "witch hunt" investigations against the former president.

JUST IN - Marjorie Taylor Greene arrives outside the Manhattan Criminal Court to support Trump in NYC



Freshman Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was also spotted in Manhattan ahead of Trump's arraignment in the crowds of demonstrators. When asked why he was there, Santos retorted "Because I can."

Ahead of Tuesday's demonstrators, Rep. Greene warned on Twitter that counterprotests in opposition to her show of support for Trump planned "to commit assault that can cause audible damage to everyone's ears including NYPD."

I'm here in NY to protest with my voice against the weaponization of the justice system on innocent President Trump, but the counter protestors are coming to commit assault that can cause audible damage to everyone's ears including NYPD. But Mayor Adams warns me by name!

But Mayor Adams warns me by name!

Indeed, anti-Trump demonstrators passed out whistles that were used in attempts to drown out Greene's remarks on Tuesday, but their counterdemonstration didn't seem to go beyond its whistle-driven cacophony.

Still, as Greene noted, New York City's Democrat Mayor Eric Adams had called out the Georgia Republican by name while Big Apple officials demurred from speaking out against any specific anti-Trump individuals or organizations.

The situations outside Trump Tower in Midtown and the courthouse in Lower Manhattan began heat up on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the former president's planned departure from his residence to face the charges against him later in the afternoon. In at least one case, a member of the media got caught up in the moment.

"I will kill your f---ing ass."



As always, anti-Trump protestors such as this one suggesting the former president be aborted, were there to "spread the love," or something.

There were also some...curious...characters among the protesters, including this performer of sorts who declared that "all white people are f***ing racist."

Before Trump was formally indicted, the former president called on his supporters to "PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST" if he was indicted and arraigned.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and may be updated.



