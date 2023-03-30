Adam Schiff Has Thoughts About the Trump Indictment
Trump Vows to Defeat Bragg and Take Back the Country
Here's One Shocking Liberal Media Reaction to Trump's Indictment
BREAKING: Donald Trump Indicted by Manhattan Grand Jury
Newsweek's Fact Check on Transgender Shooters Was Actually Spot-On
Biden Says 'No' to School Safety Bill
Just How Deep Does the Border Crisis Go? One Book Brings It All...
Elon Likes Censorship After All
Pompeo: Manhattan DA Makes the American Legal System Look Like a ‘Tool for...
Cruz, Ronny Jackson and Other Republicans React to Trump's Unfair Indictment
Vivek Ramaswamy Slams Manhattan DA's 'Politically Motivated' Trump Indictment
The Left's Favorite Republican Is Getting Some Attention in 2024 Polls
Anti-Gun Protestors Storm Tennessee Capitol Demanding Gun Control
Fire at Mexican Migrant Center Leaves at Least 38 Dead
Tipsheet

'Find Faith in Our Judicial System': Is Former Trump Impeachment Manager Joking?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  March 30, 2023 6:40 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

When it comes to Thursday's indictment of former and potentially future President Donald Trump, you can bet that Democratic House members are just relishing in this moment. That especially goes for some of the  impeachment managers who made the case for impeaching Trump during his term. Yet for some reason they're trying to make us think otherwise with their fancy language.

Among them is Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), a trial impeachment manager from Trump's second impeachment, the trial which didn't take place until he had already left office.

Crow wants us to believe that "This is a somber day for our nation," and a reminder that "no one is above the law and that we are all afforded due process and equal protection under the law." Crow's next point was even more laughable. "As we see this process unfold, I hope Americans can find faith in our judicial system and take heart in knowing justice benefits us all," he also shared.

His statement received swift and strong reactions from both those supporting the indictment as they shared their true colors, and those opposing it.

When it comes to this process unfolding, for such a highly politicized charge that should not have been brought forward in the first place, it is highly unlikely that Americans will find any kind of hope or "faith in our judicial system." If anything, it could rip Americans farther apart. If it does bring any kind of benefit, it's likely going to be for Trump and his presidential campaign, now that he is subject to the unprecedented move of being the first former president indicted for a crime. "Precedent" is even trending on Twitter as people criticize or at least highlight this aspect of the indictment. 

Recommended

BREAKING: Donald Trump Indicted by Manhattan Grand Jury Spencer Brown

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who served as an impeachment manager alongside of Crow, also tweeted out an equally ridiculous statement with similar language. He too was routinely mocked by people who didn't really believe he reacted in such a way. 

Remember, this is what they're saying in public, those who will talk about it that is. We all know how they really feel, though. 



Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Donald Trump Indicted by Manhattan Grand Jury Spencer Brown
Newsweek's Fact Check on Transgender Shooters Was Actually Spot-On Matt Vespa
TN Reporter Desperately Claims Protesters Storming Capitol Was 'Peaceful' Julio Rosas
The White House's Instagram Post About Banning Guns Is Backfiring Spectacularly Spencer Brown
Biden Says 'No' to School Safety Bill Spencer Brown
AOC Melts Down After Being Confronted About Libs of TikTok Lies Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
BREAKING: Donald Trump Indicted by Manhattan Grand Jury Spencer Brown