Adam Schiff and Joe Biden Sure Do Look to Have Had an Awkward Moment After SOTU

Following President Joe Biden's lengthy State of the Union address on Tuesday night, he then proceeded to interact with members inside the chamber, for what seemed like an almost just as long amount of time. Among those members included Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), though as Nick Arama at our sister site of RedState wrote, it doesn't look like the exchange went the way the congressman seeking higher office wanted it to.

Included in Arama's write-up about the exchange is a tweeted clip from commentator John Ziegler, which shows Schiff attempting to speak with the president, who is already talking with several others, including General Mark Milley. Biden quickly moves on while Schiff stands there awkwardly, as the clip shows.

The most audible moment of the clip is Biden sharing he wants to talk to someone "about Cuba," with one of his signature lines of "I'm serious," included.

Here is the exact moment Adam Schiff realized he is not getting Biden’s endorsement for the Senate seat in CA…



He goes to kiss up to Biden after the #SOTU & the POTUS looks right through him to someone else to discuss “Cuba,” and then quickly ignores Schiff.



It is almost sad… pic.twitter.com/H3QdhbpFqi — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) February 8, 2023

As Ziegler and Arama offer, Schiff may have been seeking Biden's endorsement for his Senate seat. The congressman, as is Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), is running to fill Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat, though the 89-year-old has not yet officially announced she is not running for reelection. Schiff has claimed that he had the incumbent senator's blessing to run, and, while she made clear she'll be supporting Feinstein if she does run again, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is endorsing Schiff in the case that Feinstein does not run.

Whatever went down, it definitely was an awkward moment. Schiff's failure to get Biden's endorsement, if that indeed turns out to be the case, won't be the only potential issue plaguing his campaign. Just a day after he announced late last month, an ethics complaint was filed against him by a watchdog group. The complaint takes issue with his campaign video featuring footage oh him on the Senate floor as the impeachment manager for former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.