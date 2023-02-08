Former Exec Claims Twitter's Scrambling to Censor Hunter's Laptop Was Mere 'Mistake'
GOP Rep Shreds Biden's State of the Union in Less Than Three Minutes
Did You Catch the Major Problem With a Dem Rep's Tantrum About Constitutional...
GOP Rep Floated Another Theory About the Chinese Spy Balloon
MSNBC Peddles Debunked Narrative Trump 'Allowed' Chinese Spy Balloons to Enter US Airspace
Republicans Let Biden Know Exactly How They Feel About His Handling of the...
Mike Pompeo Versus Libertarians
A Proposal One Church Is Considering Is So Woke Even an Atheist Is...
Trump 'Reality Checks' Biden's SOTU Address
GOP Rep Calls Romney’s Comments to Santos on House Floor ‘the Rudest I’ve...
Biden Raises Eyebrows for Going Off Script to Make This Comment About China's...
Virginia Democrats Try to Block Bill to Prohibiting Schools From Hiding Students’ Gender...
Not Even The New York Times Wants Biden to Run Again
Biden's Unserious Lecture on Political Violence
Tipsheet

Adam Schiff and Joe Biden Sure Do Look to Have Had an Awkward Moment After SOTU

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 08, 2023 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Following President Joe Biden's lengthy State of the Union address on Tuesday night, he then proceeded to interact with members inside the chamber, for what seemed like an almost just as long amount of time. Among those members included Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), though as Nick Arama at our sister site of RedState wrote, it doesn't look like the exchange went the way the congressman seeking higher office wanted it to. 

Included in Arama's write-up about the exchange is a tweeted clip from commentator John Ziegler, which shows Schiff attempting to speak with the president, who is already talking with several others, including General Mark Milley. Biden quickly moves on while Schiff stands there awkwardly, as the clip shows. 

The most audible moment of the clip is Biden sharing he wants to talk to someone "about Cuba," with one of his signature lines of "I'm serious," included. 

As Ziegler and Arama offer, Schiff may have been seeking Biden's endorsement for his Senate seat. The congressman, as is Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), is running to fill Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat, though the 89-year-old has not yet officially announced she is not running for reelection. Schiff has claimed that he had the incumbent senator's blessing to run, and, while she made clear she'll be supporting Feinstein if she does run again, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is endorsing Schiff in the case that Feinstein does not run.

Whatever went down, it definitely was an awkward moment. Schiff's failure to get Biden's endorsement, if that indeed turns out to be the case, won't be the only potential issue plaguing his campaign. Just a day after he announced late last month, an ethics complaint was filed against him by a watchdog group. The complaint takes issue with his campaign video featuring footage oh him on the Senate floor as the impeachment manager for former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GOP Rep Shreds Biden's State of the Union in Less Than Three Minutes Matt Vespa
Marjorie Taylor Greene Hurls One Word at Biden That Will Surely Infuriate Liberals Matt Vespa
Former Exec Claims Twitter's Scrambling to Censor Hunter's Laptop Was Mere 'Mistake' Spencer Brown
'Crazy' and 'Wrong': Sarah Huckabee Sanders Destroys Biden Narrative in SOTU Response Spencer Brown
Biden Raises Eyebrows for Going Off Script to Make This Comment About China's President Leah Barkoukis
Biden's Unserious Lecture on Political Violence Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
GOP Rep Shreds Biden's State of the Union in Less Than Three Minutes Matt Vespa