Nancy Pelosi Is Getting Involved in the California Senate Race

The 2024 California Senate race is something of a tricky one. House Democrats such as Rep. Katie Porter and, more recently, Rep. Adam Schiff, have declared that they are running, with such announcements coming before the current officeholder, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), has even announced she is retiring. Then again, she's 89-years-old and appears to have shown signs of mental decline, and fellow Democrats aren't waiting around any longer.

On Thursday morning, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced that she is supporting Schiff, with the caveat that it's if Sen. Feinstein doesn't run again.

Pelosi provided a statement to the San Francisco Chronicle indicating that "If Senator Feinstein decides to seek re-election, she has my whole-hearted support." But, the statement continued, if she doesn't run, "I will be supporting House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff, who knows well the nexus between a strong democracy and a strong economy. In his service in the House, he has focused on strengthening our democracy with justice and on building an economy that works for all."

While Schiff was previously allowed to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, and even serve as chairman, Pelosi's successor as speaker, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), formally booted him from the committee last week.

The statement continued to sing Schiff's praises.

"Ever since I supported Adam in his race for Congress in 2000, I have known his commitment to putting the American Dream in place for everyone," Pelosi went on to say. "Coming from a family of immigrants, Adam has dedicated his life to public service. Every time I have asked Adam to take on the tough fight against extremist forces, he has responded with integrity, strength and success."

Pelosi is continuing the party's constant line of attacks against Republicans, whom Schiff has referred to as "MAGA extremists," with a similar line of "extremist forces" being used in the statement here. Pelosi also tapped Schiff to be the lead impeachment manager in former President Donald Trump's second impeachment, and also to serve on the January 6 select committee.

Schiff himself continues to use such language, with last Thursday's campaign video focusing very much on Trump and "MAGA extremists," a threat which he claims still exists. A day after he announced, Schiff was also hit with an ethics complaint over using footage of him on the Senate floor during the impeachment trial.

The Chronicle included a statement from Schiff, who said he was "deeply honored and so proud to have the support of Speaker Pelosi, who has been a friend and mentor throughout my time in Congress. She has accomplished so much for Californians, for children and for working families, and deeply understands the challenges to our democracy that lie ahead."

Schiff better hope that Feinstein indeed doesn't run, then, given how complete Pelosi's endorsement seems of the incumbent senator should she indeed still run.

The Chronicle did note, though, that Pelosi's willingness to support Schiff "is the strongest sign yet that Feinstein will not seek re-election in 2024," with the senator having said she'll announce her intentions in the spring. She made clear last December that she is not retiring, and plans on at least finishing her current term.

Further, Schiff claimed that he had Feinstein's blessing to run, as Leah mentioned when highlighting the blowback he received from Progressive Change Campaign Committee co-founder Adam Green.

