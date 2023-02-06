White House Justifies Allowing Chinese Spy Balloon to Float Across the Entire Country
Tipsheet

Biden's Own Admittance About China Proves Why His Response Has Been So Pitiful

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 06, 2023 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Biden administration has been particularly weak when it comes to acting on the Chinese spy balloon that was allowed to make its way throughout the United States before it was finally shot down on Saturday. Making President Joe Biden's response all the more worse was his refusal to take questions on the matter during his Friday morning remarks. The Pentagon wasn't much better, despite holding a press conference devoted to the matter. 

We wish we could say we were more comforted by Saturday's actions, and by the president speaking to reporters on Monday outside the White House, but that's hardly the case. What answers the president did give on the subject were mostly dismissive and overall brought up further anger when it comes to a lack of an immediate response. 

When asked by a reporter as to "why" the Chinese wished to make some situation happen by floating [a balloon] across the entire continental United States," the president paused for several moments to close his eyes and laugh. When he did respond, it entailed how "they're the Chinese," followed by another pause, and then confirmation he was talking about the Chinese "government."

Regardless as to how befuddling it was that the president somehow saw it fit to insert humor into the situation, he did have a point with his response. The Chinese government, namely the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), is a dangerous and powerful force, and just may be our greatest enemy. It's also one that Biden claims to be close with when it comes to how he's bragged about his relationship with Xi Jinping. Yet for such a close relationship, Biden couldn't do anything about the balloon until several days later, after the CCP may have earned invaluable information. At the very least, it proves the point of those who point out how weak Biden is on China.

Whether Biden was merely dismissing the reporter with his laughter, or, in a moment of having it all together admitted he is aware of the problem that the CCP presents, is not entirely clear. It does make how he handled the situation all the more worse, though. If Biden was aware of how the Chinese government behaves, and is still aware, it begs the question as to why he doesn't take greater action. 

That answer may have been answered by Biden himself, though, who last week, just before the American people learned of the balloon, claimed at a DNC fundraiser that it was climate change that is "the single-most existential threat to humanity we've ever faced, including nuclear weapons." He simply has other priorities, then, it appears. 

Biden had also told another reporter that "it was always my position" to shoot down the plane, which did not end up happening until days later, undermining his role as commander in chief. He also dismissed the balloon as "not a serious threat."

As has been warned though, including by Republican office holders such as Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), that supposed "not a serious threat" could come back to haunt us again now that the Chinese know how we will respond.

