'Shoot Down the Balloon!' Outrage Grows As Chinese Spy Operation Continues to Float
'Second Incident' With Chinese Spy Balloon Could Be a False Alarm
Watch: Joe Biden Breaks a Key Campaign Promise Again
China Claims to 'Regret' Its 'Civilian Airship' Has Been Spying on American ICBM...
January Jobs Report Sends Stock Futures Tumbling
AOC Claims This Is the Real Reason McCarthy Kicked Swalwell Off Intel Committee
DeSantis-Ordered Survey of Colleges' DEI and CRT Budgets Reveal Jaw-Dropping Waste
Project Veritas Releases New Pfizer Video on an Issue That's Concerned Some Women...
Youngkin Slams VA Dems for Blocking Bill Requiring Schools to Promptly Inform Families...
Trump's Response to Chinese Spy Balloon Stands in Stark Contrast to Biden's
Blinken Postpones Visit to China Following Spy Balloon Discovery
House Democrats Gave Matt Gaetz Ammunition Against Them Over Pledge of Allegiance Debate
Horrific Accounts: When Wokeness Turns Deadly
Will Tim Scott Be Next to Declare He's Running for President?
Tipsheet

Biden Refuses to Answer Questions About Chinese Spy Balloon

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  February 03, 2023 11:00 AM

On Friday morning, President Joe Biden delivered scheduled remarks on the economy following the release of January's jobs report — but that wasn't what was on Americans' or reporters' minds. 

You see, more Biden lies about inflation and jobs aren't really what's notable after the Chinese Communist Party claimed ownership of the spy balloon that was spotted floating over the northern U.S., above a military installation, where some of America's intercontinental ballistic missiles are housed. China laughably claimed the balloon is just a "civilian airship" that merely floated off-course...to be conveniently located above a prime first-strike target if China wanted to cripple America's ability to respond to hostile incoming.

Biden knows that it's another crisis of his leadership, which is why he said on Friday morning that he was "not gonna answer any questions" on topics other than the economy:

How's that for transparency and accountable leadership, huh?

Reporters still tried to ask Biden questions about the hostile spy balloon gathering information from above the United States, but he gave his usual response: turning his back and walking away:

It's another pathetic show of weakness from the man who's main sworn duty is protecting the United States and yet another demonstration of fealty to the Chinese Communist Party. Surprising? No. Damning? Yes. This episode will no doubt be used to refute any claims Biden makes at next Tuesday's State of the Union address that America is "secure" or "safe" from foreign adversaries. 

Tags: CHINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch: Joe Biden Breaks a Key Campaign Promise Again Spencer Brown
House Democrats Gave Matt Gaetz Ammunition Against Them Over Pledge of Allegiance Debate Rebecca Downs
'Shoot Down the Balloon!' Outrage Grows As Chinese Spy Operation Continues to Float Katie Pavlich
China Sent a Spy Balloon, But Here's Why We Can't Shoot It Down Matt Vespa
DeSantis-Ordered Survey of Colleges' DEI and CRT Budgets Reveal Jaw-Dropping Waste Julio Rosas
'Second Incident' With Chinese Spy Balloon Could Be a False Alarm Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Watch: Joe Biden Breaks a Key Campaign Promise Again Spencer Brown