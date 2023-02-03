Biden Refuses to Answer Questions About Chinese Spy Balloon

On Friday morning, President Joe Biden delivered scheduled remarks on the economy following the release of January's jobs report — but that wasn't what was on Americans' or reporters' minds.

You see, more Biden lies about inflation and jobs aren't really what's notable after the Chinese Communist Party claimed ownership of the spy balloon that was spotted floating over the northern U.S., above a military installation, where some of America's intercontinental ballistic missiles are housed. China laughably claimed the balloon is just a "civilian airship" that merely floated off-course...to be conveniently located above a prime first-strike target if China wanted to cripple America's ability to respond to hostile incoming.

Biden knows that it's another crisis of his leadership, which is why he said on Friday morning that he was "not gonna answer any questions" on topics other than the economy:

BIDEN: "I'm not gonna answer any questions about anything else..." pic.twitter.com/v7RO8q2xcY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 3, 2023

How's that for transparency and accountable leadership, huh?

Reporters still tried to ask Biden questions about the hostile spy balloon gathering information from above the United States, but he gave his usual response: turning his back and walking away:

Biden ignores questions about the Chinese spy balloon. pic.twitter.com/VqKG9l9eDK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 3, 2023

It's another pathetic show of weakness from the man who's main sworn duty is protecting the United States and yet another demonstration of fealty to the Chinese Communist Party. Surprising? No. Damning? Yes. This episode will no doubt be used to refute any claims Biden makes at next Tuesday's State of the Union address that America is "secure" or "safe" from foreign adversaries.