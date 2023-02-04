Breaking: U.S. Military Shoots Down Chinese Spy Balloon

Update:

The U.S. military shot down the Chinese surveillance balloon on Saturday as it made its way over the Atlantic Ocean.





Earlier on Saturday, the FAA issued a ground stop to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon once it crossed over the Atlantic Ocean.

According to officials, the FAA ordered a ground stop at three airports in closed airspace in parts of North and South Carolina effective until 2:45 E.T., citing "national security initiatives" in the area.

However, it is unclear if President Joe Biden has declared a final decision on the plan or not.

Earlier on Saturday, Biden answered a reporters question on the issue saying “we're going to take care of it."

The Chinese spy balloon surveillance balloon was last seen flying over the southeastern U.S. earlier Saturday, and in parts of North and South Carolina as it made its way toward the Atlantic coast.



