Is Lindsey Graham a Democrat Plant?
So, We Can’t Even Handle a Chinese Spy Balloon?
Pentagon Confirms Second Chinese Spy Balloon, Here's Where It Is
Lawrence O’Donnell’s Fabricated J-6 'Memories,' and Brushing Off Balloon Brouhaha
Dying to Escape Socialism
Democrats Approve Biden's New Primary Calendar
MTG and AOC Fued It Out Over Twitter
GOP Lawmakers Call Out Biden For Putting His Relationship With China Over the...
Phoenix Is Policing Super Bowl Speech, but Not Violent Crime
DirectTV’s Attack on Free Speech
The Left’s Corruption of Rodgers & Hammerstein
Wildly Irresponsible Congressional Dems Still on TikTok as of 2023
Trump, DeSantis or Haley? Recent Polls Show Where Americans Stand on the Issue
Elon Musk Wins Big Victory In Lawsuit Regarding 2018 Tweets
Tipsheet

Breaking: U.S. Military Shoots Down Chinese Spy Balloon

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 04, 2023 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Update: 

The U.S. military shot down the Chinese surveillance balloon on Saturday as it made its way over the Atlantic Ocean. 


Earlier on Saturday, the FAA  issued a ground stop to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon once it crossed over the Atlantic Ocean. 

According to officials, the FAA ordered a ground stop at three airports in closed airspace in parts of North and South Carolina effective until 2:45 E.T., citing "national security initiatives" in the area. 

However, it is unclear if President Joe Biden has declared a final decision on the plan or not. 

Earlier on Saturday, Biden answered a reporters question on the issue saying “we're going to take care of it." 

The Chinese spy balloon surveillance balloon was last seen flying over the southeastern U.S. earlier Saturday, and in parts of North and South Carolina as it made its way toward the Atlantic coast.


Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MTG and AOC Fued It Out Over Twitter Sarah Arnold
Pentagon Confirms Second Chinese Spy Balloon, Here's Where It Is Spencer Brown
Trump, DeSantis or Haley? Recent Polls Show Where Americans Stand on the Issue Sarah Arnold
The Left’s Corruption of Rodgers & Hammerstein Scott Hogenson
Wait...That's When Biden's People Will Brief the 'Gang of Eight' About the Chinese Spy Balloon? Matt Vespa
GOP Lawmakers Call Out Biden For Putting His Relationship With China Over the American People Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
MTG and AOC Fued It Out Over Twitter Sarah Arnold