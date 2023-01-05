Michigan's Debbie Stabenow to Retire for 2024

While Democrats may have slightly expanded their Senate majority as a result of the 2022 midterm elections, they likely can't expect the same for 2024 when it comes to a particularly challenging map. Some are already looking for the exit. On Thursday morning, Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) announced that she is retiring and will not seek a fifth term.

"Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate. I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of my term on January 3, 2025," she said to begin a statement that was posted to her office website.

The bulk of Stabenow's lengthy statement focused on how she herself was part of "a new generation," highlighting how she's been in political office for decades. The 72-year-old also spoke to how the amount of women serving in government has increased over time, including since when she ran for the Michigan state legislature in 1978.

"When my term ends, I intend to begin a new chapter in my life that includes continuing to serve our State outside of elected office while spending precious time with my amazing 96-year-old mom and my wonderful family," her statement concluded by saying.

"Stabenow" has not only been trending as a result of her announcement, but so have potential replacements, such as "Meijer," referring to former Rep. Peter Meijer, a pro-impeachment Republican who was defeated by John Gibbs in last August's primary. Gibbs went on to lose to Rep.-Elect Hillary Scholten in November. "Slotkin," referring to Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), has also been trending, after she just recently won reelection.

The state's Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, has also been trending, though she has already confirmed she is not interested in running for the seat.

Michigan is considering a battleground state. While Whitmer touted beating Tudor Dixon, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, last November with 54.47 percent of the vote to Dixon's 43.94 percent, the Senate races have been far closer.

Stabenow ran against John James in 2018, and won with 52.3 percent of the vote to James' 45.8 percent. James became a congressman-elect to represent Michigan's newly redrawn 10th district following the 2022 November's elections. James had also run against Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) in 2020, and came even closer, winning 48.2 percent of the vote to Peters' 49.9 percent.

Former and potentially future President Donald Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016 with 47.5 percent of the vote to Hillary Clinton's 47.3 percent. He went on to lose in 2020, with President Joe Biden winning 50.6 percent of the vote to Trump's 47.8 percent.