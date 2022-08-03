Another Republican Who Voted to Impeach Trump Will Be Out of a Job

DCCC

Yet another Republican House member who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump lost his primary. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Decision Desk ultimately called the Republican primary for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District for John Gibbs at 12:48am EST against Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI). Gibbs was endorsed by Trump. 

While Gibbs led earlier in the evening, and ultimately at the end, Meijer led for a time late in the evening on Tuesday night, though only by about a percentage point.

At 73 percent of the vote in, Gibbs had been leading with 51.85 percent of the vote to Meijer's 48.15 percent of the vote. 

Rep. Meijer's primary race earned considerable coverage in recent weeks, as it was a race where the desperate  Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) meddled considerably in order to boost Gibbs, who is considered easier to beat. 

Dave Wasserman, of Cook Political Report, tweeted late on Tuesday evening that with a Gibb win, the race will likely become a "Lean Democrat." Currently, the seat is considered a "Toss-Up." 

In June, as I covered at the time, Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC), who also voted to impeach Trump and continued to stand up to him after the former president left office, was soundly defeated. Russell Fry, who was backed by Trump, even managed to trigger a runoff, as he earned 51.06 percent of the vote to Rice's 24.56 percent. 

Republicans in Washington state who voted to impeach Trump are also facing primary challengers on Tuesday, including Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse.

Perhaps the most high profile primary race to watch when it comes to an anti-Trump Republican is Rep. Liz Cheney facing off against Harriet Hageman, who has the backing of Trump. That race takes place two weeks from now, on August 16. 

Most Popular