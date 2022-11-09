John James Wins in Michigan

Republican John James has won the race for Michigan's newly redrawn 10th Congressional District, defeating Democrat Carl Marlinga in a tight race with fewer than 2,000 votes separating the two candidates around the time the election was called.

Decision Desk HQ projects John James (R) wins election to the U.S. House in Michigan’s 10th Congressional District.



D to R Flip.#DecisionMade: 3:46pm EST



Follow more results here: https://t.co/J7J00UR5CG pic.twitter.com/wBrUfGEW4J — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 9, 2022

James, a U.S. Army veteran, thanked his soon-to-be constituents on Twitter Tuesday night, and Marlinga made things official on Wednesday when he called James to concede the hotly contested race that was a seat pickup for the GOP during the fallout from an election night after which the party desperately needs to pull in more victories.

According to The Detroit Free Press, "Since early Wednesday morning, James had held the slimmest of margins over Marlinga, with a 48.8%-48.3% edge with 99% of the vote tallied according to unofficial results compiled by The Associated Press." Despite the narrow margin separating the two candidates, Marlinga "told the Free Press he had gone through the vote totals and didn't see any grounds at present for requesting a recount."

"I've been doing politics too long," Marlinga explained to the local outlet. "Recounts are usually just a lot of puffery unless they're linked to something (some allegation) at a specific polling location or something."

James' win in Michigan's 10th district brings the GOP's 2022 House map to a net of +5 House seats as of Wednesday afternoon, with a few dozen congressional races that remain uncalled.

See below for full results from MI-10:







