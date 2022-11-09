AOC Turns On Democrats
Disturbing: Women Can Now Get An Abortion At Nine Months In California
Mitch McConnell's Days As Senate Leader May Be Numbered
‘Just Don’t’: Jim Clyburn Criticized for Making Yet Shameful Comparison
Abbott's Focus On Real Issues Took Him to Victory, While Abortion and Gun...
Biden Doubles Down on His Agenda After 2022 Midterms
A Nation Rejoices! A Humiliating Defeat for Trump!
LOL: These Posts by Defeated Democrats Didn't Age Well
John James Wins in Michigan
The Magic Number: GOP Still Confident They Can Get to 218 in the...
Marco Rubio Asks What Everyone Is Thinking About States' Ability to Count Votes
Democrat Hillary Scholten Beats DCCC-Boosted Republican John Gibbs
Youngkin Explains the 'Big Message' of Tuesday's Election Results
Kamala Harris’ Husband Has a Message for Dems If Biden Decides Not to...
Scalise Announces Who Will Be Speaker of the House
Tipsheet

Democrat Hillary Scholten Beats DCCC-Boosted Republican John Gibbs

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 09, 2022 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Sarah Burnett, File

While Michigan's 3rd Congressional District was largely forecast to be "Lean Democratic," it still was a race worth watching between Democratic nominee Hillary Scholten, who ran unopposed in her primary, and Republican John Gibbs. That's because Gibbs won the primary in August by beating out Rep. Peter Meijer, one of the many pro-impeachment Republicans who went down in flames. Gibbs ultimately lost the general election, though, to Scholten. 



With an estimated 95 percent of the vote in, Scholten has 54.84 percent to Gibbs' 41.94 percent. 

It's the first time that a Democrat will represent the district, newly redrawn, since 1974.

What makes the race even more interesting was that Gibbs was also boosted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), which poured money into the primary. The argument was that Gibbs would be considered easier for Scholten to beat than Meijer in the general election. DCCC Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney steadfastly defended and excused such a move. 

In another twist of fate, Maloney conceded his House race in New York's 17th Congressional District on Wednesday morning against Republican Mike Lawler. 

Gibbs shared a statement on Wednesday morning thanking his volunteers and supporters, which closed with indicating he wishes Scholten well, emphasized "through no fault of our own, the results did not turn out the way we wanted." 

Specifically, his statement lamented how "precinct-level returns per candidate in Kent county went dark before midnight, and remain down even now, taking away our ability to track returns at that level and identify any local anomalies." He added that this was an "unacceptable situation at a time when people are losing faith in the security our elections [sic]."


Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Nation Rejoices! A Humiliating Defeat for Trump! Ann Coulter
Mitch McConnell's Days As Senate Leader May Be Numbered Sarah Arnold
Scalise Announces Who Will Be Speaker of the House Katie Pavlich
Guess What's Causing Delayed Results in Nevada? Katie Pavlich
LOL: These Posts by Defeated Democrats Didn't Age Well Mia Cathell
National Republicans Should Be Thanking Lee Zeldin Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
A Nation Rejoices! A Humiliating Defeat for Trump! Ann Coulter