Ron Klain Taking It Up a Notch With Gaslighting the American People in Tweets About Gas Prices

We've been covering the shenanigans of White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, including when it comes to him having violated the Hatch Act earlier this year. Klain likes to tweet an awful lot about gas prices in particular. His latest round of tweets, from Monday, even had some sass to it, in addition to quite the specific and convenient narrative.

Gas prices are falling, sharply and quickly.



I'm sure it will receive as much media coverage as when gas prices go up. https://t.co/wUTDvP0dsW — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) November 28, 2022

Klain sarcastically noted in his tweet that "I'm sure it will receive as much media coverage as when gas prices go up" with regards to this decline in gas prices, though many pointed out gas prices are still too high, as well as at what cost.

Still much higher than before your boss took office. 🤡 — Paul (@pjb438) November 28, 2022

When they drop back to where they were on January 20, 2020, then it becomes newsworthy. — Bill Mynatt (@bill_mynatt) November 28, 2022

So is our strategic reserve. At what price are we going to restock it? — Luke Haskell (@LukeHaskell13) November 28, 2022

"Gas prices are falling, sharply and quickly".... so are our petroleum reserves. — Mick Boven (@MickBoven) November 28, 2022

President Joe Biden and his administration have continuously defended the move to deplete the Strategic Oil Reserves, and have even touted it as an accomplishment worth celebrating. This is despite how the reserves have been depleted to critically low, crisis levels.

The narrative is also quite different when it comes to who controls gas prices, as many users likewise pointed out, and our friends at Twitchy highlighted. The administration, as well as Biden himself, have sought to shrug off any and all blame when it comes to rising gas prices. That Klain has such a smart take when it comes to this take on gas prices adds insult to injury.

Your administration is responsible for falling gas prices yet you don’t take responsibility for enacting energy policies that invited them in the first place? Way to gaslight. https://t.co/iBgBy0UWU2 — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) November 28, 2022

I agree, we should give it more attention....so we could point out the deal #LetsGoBrandon just made with Maduro's communist regime to increase supply, now that he has drained the Strategic Reserve 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/omo2JCDFFq — Marco (@ledodustie) November 28, 2022

Then again, Klain is, after all, following the narrative repeated by his fellow Biden administration lackeys in trying to distract and claim otherwise when it comes to the idea of whether or not the president deserves credit for gas prices going down versus blame when gas prices go up.

While the Biden administration has declared its own kind of war on American energy, Biden has taken to makes deals with and begging less than savory foreign powers, including Venezuela, as many users also pointed out.

Illusionist Ron Klain says, "Look here, not there!" What did the Biden Administration do to reduce the high gas prices of their own making? They depleted the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which will cost a fortune to replenish, and they cut deals with dictators. Shameful! https://t.co/inGm74Q6Ty — Waterman 🚰 🤷‍♂️ 🌽 (@WmTWaterman) November 28, 2022

Instead of producing oil here, you just greenlit a brutal communist dictatorship in Venezuela. https://t.co/jpD0LdY3cE — WM (@APTeacher1754) November 28, 2022

He says, trying to distract from the handout the White House just gave to the Maduro regime. https://t.co/yk4QL5msgG — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) November 28, 2022

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas on November 28 is at $3.546. Ten states, however, are still in the highest price bracket of $3.912 per gallon, as it is in Utah, to $5.198 in Hawaii.

Klain tweeted again about gas prices later in the day as well.

The most common gas pump price in America is now $2.99. One in ten pumps are at $2.75 or lower. https://t.co/GCQnc8brT6 — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) November 28, 2022

One in ten gas pumps in US already at $2.75 or lower. https://t.co/8IJNRffgP2 — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) November 28, 2022

Sales up. Gas prices down. More positive economic news. https://t.co/SM2WEYlneZ — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) November 28, 2022

While Klain may believe that there's "positive economic news," it's worth reminding that the GDP report for the third quarter will be released on Wednesday. Time will tell if there really is that kind of good news, or if we're that much more entrenched in recession territory. Given how Klain has tried to spin bad economic news in the past, though, something tells us he'll proclaim it's part of that "more economic news" regardless if that's really the case.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also went with the same narrative, which included not only celebrating the Biden administration's supposed accomplishments, but also going after oil and gas companies, during Monday's press briefing.