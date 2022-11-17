Ron Klain Is Still Tweeting About Gas Prices
Pro-Abortion Groups Celebrate Black Genocide in Georgia
Dem Senator Doubles Down on Threat Against Musk
WaPo Has an Update About the Mar-a-Lago Raid That Doesn't Fit the Narrative
Here's Why There Could Be an Audit of the Senate GOP's Campaign Arm
Mike Pence: A Man of Integrity
Time to Reject the ‘Savior’ Class
Some Humble Advice for Donald Trump
Oversight – Real Oversight – Must Be Top GOP House Agenda
Energy Export Bans Conflict With American Interests
Illegal Aliens Get Swanky Hotels While Americans Sleep on the Streets
Why Did House Republicans Reward Bad Behavior?
Let the Blame Games Begin?
80 Age Limit For Federally Elected Officials and Supreme Court Justices
OK, Who Is Getting Fired?
Tipsheet

Ron Klain Is Still Tweeting About Gas Prices

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 17, 2022 9:00 AM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is certainly one with the hot takes over Twitter, and he's likely to be at it even more so now that the Biden administration feels vindicated with the surprises from last week's midterm elections. On Wednesday morning, he very enthusiastically tweeted about gas prices, which seems to be a favorite topic of his. 

Such a tweet basically communicates that those three remaining states not experiencing lower gas prices are just out of luck. On the day that Klain tweeted, the national average for gas prices was at $3.743 per gallon, according to AAA gas prices. While that's lower than the day, week, and month before, it's still more than it was this time last year. It was also, of course, much lower during the Trump administration.

The highest average price of gas still comes out of California, where it's $5.402 per gallon. High gas prices are not merely limited to the western states, or Alaska and Hawaii. Illinois is experiencing on average gas at $4.122 per gallon, and Pennsylvania is experiencing an average price of $4.075 per gallon. Both states elected Democrats last week. 

In response to Klain's tweet, many provided anecdotal evidence about how they are not feeling relief in their area.

Any time that anyone in this administration says anything about lower gas prices, it's worth reminding and then reminding some more why that is. It's not because the Biden administration has reversed its stance on going to war with American energy. Rather, the administration has continuously depleted the Strategic Reserve to critically low, crisis levels. And then they brag about it and spin it as good news, as President Joe Biden himself has done. 

Biden has refused to drill for more oil but has opted instead to allow dictatorships like Venezuela to do so. He has also been embarrassed time and time again by OPEC as he asks it to increase production, to no avail.

When it comes to gas prices and the midterms, polls seemed to at least suggest that Republicans had the upper hand on this issue. Again, the midterms were not only surprising, they were disappointing and befuddling. 

Such wasn't the only tone deaf tweet from Klain that day. He also retweeted Senior advisor for Communications to the National Economic Council Jesse Lee spinning how even CNN has acknowledged that Thanksgiving will cost families exponentially more money this year. 


Tags: GAS PRICES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OK, Who Is Getting Fired? Kurt Schlichter
WaPo Has an Update About the Mar-a-Lago Raid That Doesn't Fit the Narrative Leah Barkoukis
The Leech Dismount Ann Coulter
Let the Blame Games Begin? Victor Davis Hanson
Some Humble Advice for Donald Trump Derek Hunter
For the First Time in History, Abbott Uses Executive Order to Override Biden's Border Policies Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
OK, Who Is Getting Fired? Kurt Schlichter