Ron Klain Is Still Tweeting About Gas Prices

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is certainly one with the hot takes over Twitter, and he's likely to be at it even more so now that the Biden administration feels vindicated with the surprises from last week's midterm elections. On Wednesday morning, he very enthusiastically tweeted about gas prices, which seems to be a favorite topic of his.

Gas prices down in 47/50 states. And 13 states now have at least SOME stations at $2.99 or lower! https://t.co/0qLksn4WC6 — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) November 16, 2022

Such a tweet basically communicates that those three remaining states not experiencing lower gas prices are just out of luck. On the day that Klain tweeted, the national average for gas prices was at $3.743 per gallon, according to AAA gas prices. While that's lower than the day, week, and month before, it's still more than it was this time last year. It was also, of course, much lower during the Trump administration.

The highest average price of gas still comes out of California, where it's $5.402 per gallon. High gas prices are not merely limited to the western states, or Alaska and Hawaii. Illinois is experiencing on average gas at $4.122 per gallon, and Pennsylvania is experiencing an average price of $4.075 per gallon. Both states elected Democrats last week.

In response to Klain's tweet, many provided anecdotal evidence about how they are not feeling relief in their area.

2021-Jan01/04 $2.249 when it gets back to that let me know. My area $3.99 https://t.co/YePAZHblAp — Jack (@Jack87007385) November 16, 2022

So why are has prices still rising in Eastern Pennsylvania? — Penina (@PeninaD) November 16, 2022

Not sure why ours are creeping up. Were as low as $2.97, now mostly $3.18 - $3.39.

🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/1X1nmmUBIq — MusicTramp💚 (@MusicTramp) November 16, 2022

Any time that anyone in this administration says anything about lower gas prices, it's worth reminding and then reminding some more why that is. It's not because the Biden administration has reversed its stance on going to war with American energy. Rather, the administration has continuously depleted the Strategic Reserve to critically low, crisis levels. And then they brag about it and spin it as good news, as President Joe Biden himself has done.

Biden has refused to drill for more oil but has opted instead to allow dictatorships like Venezuela to do so. He has also been embarrassed time and time again by OPEC as he asks it to increase production, to no avail.

When it comes to gas prices and the midterms, polls seemed to at least suggest that Republicans had the upper hand on this issue. Again, the midterms were not only surprising, they were disappointing and befuddling.

Such wasn't the only tone deaf tweet from Klain that day. He also retweeted Senior advisor for Communications to the National Economic Council Jesse Lee spinning how even CNN has acknowledged that Thanksgiving will cost families exponentially more money this year.

To their credit, the Farm Bureau itself says Thanksgiving prices have already dropped dramatically since their October survey, almost 50% (!) on turkeys. But that headline’s no fun. https://t.co/nZAymznjGP pic.twitter.com/eDthcYxJat — Jesse Lee (@JesseLee46) November 16, 2022



