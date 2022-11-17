McConnell Has a Curious Remark About Biden After Being Again Selected as GOP Leader

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was just on Wednesday selected once more for the position, as Spencer covered at the time. In his remarks later that afternoon, McConnell addressed the "lessons" learned from their failures of these midterm elections. Although the GOP leader did offer a response, that also appeared to involve caving to President Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Acknowledging that there is "a 50-50 government," McConnell's message to the Biden administration was to "find some things between the 40 yard line that we can agree on and do them," as they supposedly did on issues such as infrastructure, the CHIPS Act, gun control which was dressed up as "school safety" and mental health.

McConnell: "My message to [Biden] is let's find some things between the 40 yard lines that we can agree on and we did some of that this year: infrastructure, chips, school safety, mental health." pic.twitter.com/R10DWW1WIi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 16, 2022

While McConnell did have some pushback as it applies to "no more $1.9 trillion spending spree plus another 750 in August that sent inflation over the roof," he did still emphasis "let's talk about doing some things that make progress for the country that we can agree on."

As our friends at Twitchy pointed out, this certainly got the attention of users.

Why is America First so hard for these clowns? — Kimba🍊 (@Born_Free71) November 16, 2022

He's lost every battle that wasn't 90% already won and served up on a silver platter.



He placates to be liked not to protect the interests of the citizenry. — Steamboat (@Prosloper) November 16, 2022

I can't imagine why he's been such a failure as Senate leader after helping Biden pass most of his agenda. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) November 16, 2022

It is at this point completely inexcusable that Republicans don’t understand that “mental health” means pouring money into woke school counselors to encourage troubled teens to solve their problems by pretending to be the opposite sex. https://t.co/P2Ah2u7b8n — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) November 16, 2022

This message comes a week after President Joe Biden said during his press briefing last Wednesday following the midterms that he will do "nothing" differently over the next two years and that he's "not going to change anything in a fundamental way." As White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is prone to do, she muddled the idea of cooperation even further during last Thursday's press briefing.

Media: "What do you intend to change going forward"?



Biden: "Nothing".



Media: "What do you intend to change going forward"?



McConnell: "Nothing".



I see a trend. pic.twitter.com/YgfNyzXFBo — Conservative Candor (@RepublicanGold) November 16, 2022

Gone seem to be the days when McConnell was steadfast in his view to oppose the administration of Barack Obama.

When it comes to why the midterm elections appeared to go as they did, McConnell claimed there was a perception of "too much chaos" and "too much negativity." While it may sound refreshing that the GOP leader would be acknowledging there was a failure, there was no mention of a lack of a formal plan. What plan was offered by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), the NRSC chairman, was heavily criticized, including by fellow Republicans, like Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO).



