liberal media bias

The Hill Is Out With 'Republicans Pounce' Articles Ahead of Midterms, This Time on 'Ailing Markets'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Sep 30, 2022 12:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
The Hill Is Out With 'Republicans Pounce' Articles Ahead of Midterms, This Time on 'Ailing Markets'

Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew

With the upcoming November midterms now less than six weeks away, the mainstream media appears to be working overtime in their attempts to protect President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party as a whole. Early on Thursday morning, Alex Gangitano and Tobias Burns wrote about how "Republicans pounce on ailing markets to criticize Biden."

As the article begins:

President Biden’s economic woes have largely been tied to inflation, with his lowest approval ratings coinciding with surging gas prices over the summer.

While Biden has so far been able to dodge blame for the recent stock market declines in the wake of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, Republicans are increasingly tying the faltering markets to the White House, warning Americans not to vote for Democrats in November’s midterm election if they value their portfolios.

The Republicans in question doing the "pounc[ing]" include Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sens. Mike Rounds (R-SD) and Thom Tillis (R-NC), as well as the RNC. Such a report didn't exactly capture the mood of what the RNC has been addressing, though. 

Further, these Republicans aren't the only ones. Everyday Twitter users have also been lamenting the situation.

Other headlines from other outlets in recent days are less about partisan politics. On Tuesday, Robert Frank wrote for CNBC how "Stock market losses wipe out $9 trillion from Americans’ wealth." On Thursday, after Gangitano and Burns' piece went up, CBS News published their report that the Associated Press had contributed to, "U.S. stocks return to red as markets deal with aggressive rate hikes."

Gangitano and Burns do mention some facts. "Major stock indices entered a bear market this week, marking a 20-percent decline off highs earlier this year before rallying on Wednesday," they wrote at one point. "The S&P 500 index has fallen more than 22 percent since January, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down about 30 percent on the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 29,683 on Wednesday, down 19.3 percent from 36,800 in January," they wrote farther down.

What's not mentioned, though, are some pretty key details. Last Friday, Katie addressed how "The Stock Market Is Now Worse Off Than When Biden Took Office." On September 13, Spencer also wrote "Stock Market Crash: Worst Day in Over Two Years."

The Hill did address those issues in previous articles from earlier this month, but not in the "Republicans pounce" one. Those facts aren't hard to acknowledge here as well, unless one is looking to protect the president. 

Gangitano and Burns also couldn't help themselves when it comes to mentioning former President Donald Trump and how in November 2020 he "made a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room to celebrate the high and attempt to take ownership of it."

As a Twitter user known as Razor pointed out, though, The Hill has had no problem tying the markets to Trump before.

The Twitter account for The Hill shared the article no less than three times, with each tweet getting far more attention than other tweeted out articles have gotten. 

The one that gained the most attention, though, was shared early Thursday morning. It so far has over 850 replies, an of the 243 retweets, 185 are quoted retweets, most of them taking issue with the language used.

Trending Townhall Video
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Did a Political Dispute Cause a North Dakota Man to Kill a Teen? Either Way, He's Now Charged With Murder.
Matt Vespa
Why a Vice News Story About Reintegrating Sex Offenders Into Society Ended Poorly
Matt Vespa
Ford Presents Franchised Dealers With an Ultimatum on EVs
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

Washington Post Tells Americans That Biden's Recession Is 'Good for You Financially'
Spencer Brown
Mandela Barnes Blames Ron Johnson for Steve Scalise Getting Shot in 2017 As Way to Excuse Problematic Tweet
Rebecca Downs
Newsom Makes California a ‘Sanctuary State’ for Transgender Minors
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular