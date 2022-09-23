Inflation

The Stock Market Is Now Worse Off Than When Biden Took Office

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 23, 2022 1:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Dow Jones Industrial average came crashing down below 30,000 Friday, officially making the stock market worse off today than it was when President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. The bull market is gone and the bear market is here. 

The numbers come as the U.S. is in a recession, despite White House claims the economy is strong. Inflation continues to rage and the housing market is cratering as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates.

When asked about the current economic downturn and inflation, driven by Democratic spending, President Joe Biden brushed the issue off as a minor problem during an interview with 60 Minutes last weekend. 

