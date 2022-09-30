Jake Tapper

Jake Tapper Owns DCCC For Trying to Hide How They Promoted Republican House Candidate

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Sep 30, 2022 4:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Jake Tapper Owns DCCC For Trying to Hide How They Promoted Republican House Candidate

Source: Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

It's been no secret that Democrats had boosted certain Republican candidates in primaries, believing they'd be easier to beat come November. This is especially true with how the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) boosted John Gibbs, who ultimately won the Republican primary early last month in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District against Rep. Peter Meijer, one of the 10 Republicans who voted for impeachment articles against then President Donald Trump. 

The DCCC and its chairman, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) have not only defended this move, because again, Gibbs is considered easier to beat than Meijer would be, they've been deceptive in their tactics about it, especially after the fact. Earlier this week, though, CNN's Jake Tapper called them out for it.

As the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) SuperPAC highlighted, Tapper appeared less than pleased with the DCCC's move during Tuesday's episode of "The Lead."

"We should note last Wednesday, we did a segment here on "The Lead" about John Gibbs and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee took part of our segment and they've been running an edited version on Twitter. They posted the part where I noted Gibbs previous opposition to women voting, but somehow they cut out the part where I noted that the DCCC has contributed to the Gibbs campaign by funding almost a half million dollars worth of ads promoting him," the host explained. 

Tapper played the ad in question on air, and, after doing so, made clear "we just wanted to set the record straight since apparently the DCCC cannot be counted on to do so."

"Get this, a congressional candidate supported by Donald Trump, by the way, whose past writings and associations indicate that he is against women voting. We’re talking about John Gibbs. You might remember him because with some financial support from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, with ads that thought he would be an easier candidate to beat," Tapper had said during last Wednesday's episode.

The show then segued into a segment discussing the race and the move from the DCCC, during which Jonah Goldberg and David Corn of Mother Jones joined in. 

At the beginning of the segment, Tapper pointed out that "it's entirely possible Gibbs could win," to which Goldberg replied "absolutely."

Such a suggestion from Gibbs came from a blog post he wrote about women's voting rights and women in the workplace while attending Stanford University. 

Gibbs clarified in a statement shared to Twitter in which he mentioned he "made a website to provoke the left on campus and to draw attention to the hypocrisy of some modern-day feminists. It was nothing more than a college kid being over the top to get a reaction." He also went on to say "Of course I believe that women should vote and work. My own mother worked for thirty-three years for the Michigan Department of Transportation, and it was her hard work and love that allowed me to be the first in my family to graduate from college."

Tapper had also tweeted out a statement from Rep. Meijer criticizing the DCCC back on July 25, just before he lost his primary. 

Forecasters consider the race between Gibbs and Democratic nominee Hillary Scholten to be "Lean Democratic" or "Tilt Democratic," meaning it's certainly not a foregone conclusion that Scholten will win this race. Decision Desk HQ actually considers it to be a "Toss-Up," and gives Gibbs a 61.5 percent chance of winning to Scholten's 38.5 percent. 

 

Trending Townhall Video
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Senate Republicans Highlight Biden's Many Failures in Just Two Years of His Presidency
Sarah Arnold
The Number of Hurricane Ian Rescues That Have Been Conducted in FL So Far
Julio Rosas
Did a Political Dispute Cause a North Dakota Man to Kill a Teen? Either Way, He's Now Charged With Murder.
Matt Vespa
Latest FiveThirtyEight Issues Survey Seeks to Tie 'Partisan' Issues Together to See If There's Common Ground
VIP
Rebecca Downs
Why a Vice News Story About Reintegrating Sex Offenders Into Society Ended Poorly
Matt Vespa
Ford Presents Franchised Dealers With an Ultimatum on EVs
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular