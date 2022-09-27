Amy Klobuchar Shamelessly Uses Hurricane Ian to Her Party's Advantage Ahead of Midterms

There have been some just outright shameless takes when it comes to how Hurricane Ian is headed for Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is in charge. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) went a particular step by incorporating it into the upcoming November midterms. While calling into MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday morning, she used the hurricane as an opportunity to campaign for Democrats now just six weeks before the November 8. Klobuchar herself isn't up for re-election until 2024.

Sen. @amyklobuchar suggests voting for Democrats may stop hurricanes: "We just did something about climate change for the first time in decades. That’s why we have to win this as that hurricane bears down on Florida. We have to win in the midterms." pic.twitter.com/yP3buo0r4f — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 27, 2022

As evidenced by the clip, Klobuchar is ranting about the need to elect more Democrats, in part because of an "abortion ban." She also listed the supposed successes of a Democratically-controlled Congress, and the need to continue those successes. "We gotta win this midterm. We just did something about climate change, for the first time in decades. That's why we've gotta win this, as that hurricane bears down on Florida. We gotta win in the midterms. We understand that," she breathlessly rushed out.

Democrats having "just did something about climate change" appears to be in the form of the misnamed "Inflation Reduction Act." Many Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media appear to go back and forth when it comes to highlighting the bill more so for supposedly being about climate change versus inflation.

Regardless of how that legislation is being rammed down the American people's throats, though--which was just celebrated by the White earlier this month in a particularly tone deaf celebration--the shamelessness of such politics appears to know no bounds.

So the "Inflation Reduction Act" didn't stop inflation, but she expects us to believe it will stop....hurricanes? — Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) September 27, 2022

Our friends at Twitchy highlighted some of the responses to Klobuchar's politicizing the hurricane, including and especially Christina Pushaw, who now serves as the rapid response director for Gov. DeSantis' re-election campaign.

Florida has experienced hurricanes throughout recorded history, before Democrats and Republicans existed. But the Party of Science will never miss an opportunity to play politics with a natural disaster. Gross and shameless. https://t.co/TW5YFQBap9 — Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) September 27, 2022

Even more powerful Democrats than Sen. Klobuchar, have behaved with outright contempt towards DeSantis. As Spencer highlighted earlier on Tuesday, President Joe Biden won't be calling the governor, and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre can't seem to explain why that is. The president is getting in touch with Florida mayors, though, which just goes to highlight their political games even more so.