Liberal Media Have Renamed The Inflation Reduction Act

Liberal media outlets and journalists are being criticized for suddenly reporting on the Inflation Reduction Act differently, ditching the legislation’s name after it was passed since it won’t do anything to reduce inflation.

As President Biden was set to sign the legislation, CNN's chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins framed it as "the climate, tax and health care bill."

Any idea where the “inflation reduction” part ran off too? https://t.co/r9T4murnt4 — Paul Thacker (@paulthacker11) August 16, 2022

They screamed “ inflation reduction bill”! Are you telling me it was a lie? https://t.co/LAi2qi0L8Z — T M Freeman (@1rightwife) August 16, 2022

Reuters also dropped the pretense that the legislation was about reducing inflation, as did many other media outlets.

President Joe Biden signs Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill into law as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters less than three months before the midterm elections.https://t.co/HvbPgIikfL — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 16, 2022

Biden signs Democrats' $740 billion tax, climate and health care bill into law@axios https://t.co/EZMCYbfe1A — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) August 16, 2022

JUST IN: President Biden signs a sweeping $750 billion health care, tax and climate bill into law, securing a key piece of his agenda.



This marks a major victory for his administration and the Democratic Party ahead of the midterm elections.https://t.co/JNc093jtVS pic.twitter.com/o1PB7ftL5d — CNN (@CNN) August 16, 2022

The “don’t say inflation” memo went out and the corporate press is dutifully following the demand. pic.twitter.com/wn2HU16BZm — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 16, 2022

Pointing out that the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the legislation will have a negligible impact on inflation in the near future, ABC’s Jonathan Karl told White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre it’s “almost Orwellian” how the Democrats were (initially, at least) selling it as the Inflation Reduction Act.

Sen. Joe Manchin acknowledged the bill won't have an impact on inflation anytime soon, and Sen. Bernie Sanders was also critical of the legislation, pointing out "the CBO and other economic organizations that study this bill, [say] it will, in fact, have a minimal impact on inflation."