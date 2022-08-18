Joe Biden

Liberal Media Have Renamed The Inflation Reduction Act

Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Aug 18, 2022 9:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Liberal media outlets and journalists are being criticized for suddenly reporting on the Inflation Reduction Act differently, ditching the legislation’s name after it was passed since it won’t do anything to reduce inflation.

As President Biden was set to sign the legislation, CNN's chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins framed it as "the climate, tax and health care bill."

Reuters also dropped the pretense that the legislation was about reducing inflation, as did many other media outlets. 

Pointing out that the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the legislation will have a negligible impact on inflation in the near future, ABC’s Jonathan Karl told White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre it’s “almost Orwellian” how the Democrats were (initially, at least) selling it as the Inflation Reduction Act.

Sen. Joe Manchin acknowledged the bill won't have an impact on inflation anytime soon, and Sen. Bernie Sanders was also critical of the legislation, pointing out "the CBO and other economic organizations that study this bill, [say] it will, in fact, have a minimal impact on inflation."

