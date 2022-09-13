Biden Celebrates Inflation as the Economy Crashes

New inflation numbers released Tuesday morning show American families are getting crushed after Democrats passed trillions of dollars in unnecessary government spending since President Joe Biden took office. When the news broke, Wall Street took a nose dive.

Runaway Inflation:

This is most consequential legacy of Biden administration - universal economic pain masked by free money that has made the pain more acute. Can't wait for the trillion dollars in the queue to hit. https://t.co/U9ZfRn3oVh pic.twitter.com/uND05DnOSU — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) September 13, 2022

LISTEN NOW: August’s inflation report leads to a major market sell-off. Listen and follow the podcast here or on your favorite podcast platform: https://t.co/P7fjLbJGbw pic.twitter.com/ZSXi8oq7nx — CNBC (@CNBC) September 13, 2022

BREAKING: Wall Street has worst day since June 2020 as inflation reading is hotter than expected; Dow drops more than 1,250 points - AP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 13, 2022

But the terrible economic news didn't deter the White House, President Biden and Democrats from taking a victory lap on the South Lawn Tuesday afternoon in celebration of the "Inflation Reduction Act." The legislation, according to all independent analysis, will increase inflation and blow out the federal deficit.

REPORTER: "Is there any concern about a dissonance between the current economic moment and the kind of celebration you'll have...about the 'Inflation Reduction Act?'"



KJP: "We have to remember, the 'Inflation Reduction Act' is historic." pic.twitter.com/IKd5U5t7r9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 13, 2022

Quite a split screen… Biden congratulating himself on the issue of inflation as the market tanks 1300 points partly due to today’s terrible inflation numbers pic.twitter.com/SkNDzLWEU7 — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) September 13, 2022

To open the event at the White House, the Biden communications team called in James Taylor to sing Fire and Rain. Fire and Rain is a song about suicide, addiction and things ending very badly. Fitting for the occasion.