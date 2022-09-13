Inflation

Biden Celebrates Inflation as the Economy Crashes

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 13, 2022 4:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

New inflation numbers released Tuesday morning show American families are getting crushed after Democrats passed trillions of dollars in unnecessary government spending since President Joe Biden took office. When the news broke, Wall Street took a nose dive. 

But the terrible economic news didn't deter the White House, President Biden and Democrats from taking a victory lap on the South Lawn Tuesday afternoon in celebration of the "Inflation Reduction Act." The legislation, according to all independent analysis, will increase inflation and blow out the federal deficit. 

To open the event at the White House, the Biden communications team called in James Taylor to sing Fire and Rain. Fire and Rain is a song about suicide, addiction and things ending very badly. Fitting for the occasion. 

