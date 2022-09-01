The Hill Highlights Biden Approval Rating Up 9 Percent Since July, but It's Nothing to Get Too Excited About

Last week, The Hill was among those mainstream media outlets touting how President Joe Biden had reached the highest approval ratings of his presidency in two and a half months, which was still at just 41 percent. That same poll, fromReuters/Ipsos, in just a matter of days showed Biden at his near record low of 38 percent. While it does not appear The Hill did a follow-up piece, Olafimihan Oshin did do a piece on Thursday morning for the outlet about "Biden approval rating up 9 points since July." That new approval rating, according to Quinnipiac, a still abysmal 40 percent.

The poll in question shows Biden at a 40 percent approval rating, with Quinnipiac's headline noting "Biden's Approval Rating Surges After Hitting Low Mark In July," when it was at 31 percent. Again, that's still terrible and not where Biden wants to be just a little more than two months before the midterms. Still more than half of Americans, at 52 percent, disapprove of the job Biden is doing.

Registered voters feel about the same, in that 41 percent approve of the job he is doing, while 53 percent disapprove.

As Oshin highlighted, the poll was released as "Biden and his administration have seen a slew of legislative victories in the past month, including the passing of his climate, health care and tax package and his announcement last week of his administration’s initiative to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans," leaving out that that "package" is actually misnamed the "Inflation Reduction Act."

The poll contains another low though of his presidency. Just 27 percent approve of "the situation at the Mexican border," while 60 percent disapprove of what is more accurately described as the crisis at the border, which the administration is completely in denial about.

The only issue where Biden is not underwater on is "the response to the coronavirus," in that 50 percent approve of his handling while 45 percent disapprove.

His next best issue is climate change, in that 44 percent approve, but 49 percent still disapprove. On foreign policy, 38 percent approve while 54 percent disapprove.

On the economy, which is considered among the top issue for the upcoming midterms, Biden has just a 37 percent approval level, as 58 percent disapprove. This is another area where Biden's failure is celebrated in a way. "Among these issues, the biggest change was seen in Biden's handling of the economy. In July, he received a negative 28 - 66 percent score for his handling of the economy," the Quinnipiac write-up notes.

As Spencer highlighted about the poll on Wednesday, it also shows bad news for Biden's re-election efforts, in that 67 percent of Democrats think he should not run. That's more than the 62 percent of respondents who don't want Trump to run again in 2024.

The poll was conducted August 25-29, with 1,584 adults and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points. Of the 1,1419 registered voters included in the survey, there was a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.