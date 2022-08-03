Another Trump-Backed Candidates Emerges Victorious From Tuesday's Primary, This Time in Arizona

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Decision Desk HQ called the Republican U.S. Senate primary in Arizona for Blake Masters, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in June.

Decision Desk HQ projects Blake Masters (@bgmasters) is the winner of the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Arizona.



Race call: 2:08am EDT



More results here: https://t.co/i8Kfj7R3z1 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) August 3, 2022

With an estimated 80 percent of the vote in, Masters was declared the winner with 35.54 percent, ahead of Jim Lamon, who looks to be coming in second with 30.20 percent of the vote.

While the race has not yet been called when it comes to the Republican gubernatorial primary, Kari Lake, another Trump-endorsed candidate in the state, is not performing as well as expected. She may likely lose her primary to Karrin Robson, who was endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ).

With an estimated 82 percent of the vote in, Robson is up 48.4 percent to Lake's 41.4 percent.

DDHQ Race Update (est. 82% in): AZ Governor GOP



Karrin Robson: 239,748

(48.4%)

Kari Lake: 205,319

(41.4%)



Follow more results here: https://t.co/i8Kfj7R3z1 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) August 3, 2022

Another Trump-backed candidate in Michigan, John Gibbs, was also declared the winner of Tuesday night's primary early on Wednesday morning. He defeated Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) in the Republican primary to represent Michigan's 3rd Congressional District, and will face Hillary Scholten, the Democratic nominee, in November. Meijer had voted to impeach Trump, and lost his primary as a result, as Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) did in June.

The U.S. Senate seat in Arizona is considered a "Toss-Up," with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) being considered a particularly vulnerable incumbent, as I highlighted in an analysis from Tuesday night.