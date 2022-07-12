Jill Biden Apologizes for 'Breakfast Tacos' Comment Via Statement Through Press Secretary

On Tuesday morning, several hours after Monday's speech from First Lady Jill Biden, and after much backlash, a press secretary apologized via a tweet for the first lady's remarks equating "the diversity of this community" in stereotypical terms, including when it comes to how it's "as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio."

The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community. — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) July 12, 2022

The apology did not come before the National Association of Hispanic Journalists released a statement on Monday night about their outrage, as Julio covered.

Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) who was elected last month in a special election, had also tweeted and retweeted at length about the First Lady's comments.

They just don’t get it. Latinos aren’t buying their liberal pandering; we care about the rising costs of housing, food, gas, issues that impact everyday Americans. No matter how loud they yell their made up words, it won’t change the reality of their failed policies. @theMRC pic.twitter.com/gXK7BVUMpF — Mayra Flores For Congress (@MayraFlores2022) July 12, 2022

The First Lady had received criticism even before she gave her remarks, as the event was billed as a "Latinx IncluXion luncheon," despite how very few Hispanics actually use that term, and many even hate it. During the event itself, Jill Biden didn't even use the term, but rather consistently said "Latinos" throughout. Many still mockingly called over Twitter for the the First Lady and LaRose to use the word "Latinx" as a matter of consistency though.

The apology received quite the reaction, as our friends at Twitchy highlighted this morning.

Why did she attend an event that used the “LatinX” racial slur? — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 12, 2022

What Jill actually mean was "breakfast burritos." — I Am Donna (@Crypsis12) July 12, 2022

Many took issue with how it didn't come from her or even her own account.

Jill Biden didn’t tweet an apology herself because she doesn’t know she apologized yet. — Michelle Whitzel ? (@MichelleWhitzel) July 12, 2022

Her words, from her own mouth



Perhaps the apology, then, would be appropriate coming from HER (@FLOTUS) and not some bland statement by a spokesperson? — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) July 12, 2022

And it didn't even come from her. She does have her own account. — cuddlycrow (@cuddlycrow) July 12, 2022

Twitter had been reacting before the apology came as well. Perhaps the most memorable response came from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL). The senator, who is Cuban, changed his profile picture on Twitter to that of a taco.

The apology does, however, happen to come in time for Taco Tuesday.

It’s taco Tuesday everyone! — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 12, 2022

Well it is #TacoTuesday after all. I can get the excitement for tacos, though! — Me Just ME (@seahagsrus) July 12, 2022

"Jill Biden" has been trending on Twitter, as has "#Taco Tuesday."