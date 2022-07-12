Hispanic Vote

Jill Biden Apologizes for 'Breakfast Tacos' Comment Via Statement Through Press Secretary

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
Jul 12, 2022
Source: AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

On Tuesday morning, several hours after Monday's speech from First Lady Jill Biden, and after much backlash, a press secretary apologized via a tweet for the first lady's remarks equating "the diversity of this community" in stereotypical terms, including when it comes to how it's "as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio." 

The apology did not come before the National Association of Hispanic Journalists released a statement on Monday night about their outrage, as Julio covered

Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) who was elected last month in a special election, had also tweeted and retweeted at length about the First Lady's comments.

The First Lady had received criticism even before she gave her remarks, as the event was billed as a "Latinx IncluXion luncheon," despite how very few Hispanics actually use that term, and many even hate it. During the event itself, Jill Biden didn't even use the term, but rather consistently said "Latinos" throughout. Many still mockingly called over Twitter for the the First Lady and LaRose to use the word "Latinx" as a matter of consistency though. 

The apology received quite the reaction, as our friends at Twitchy highlighted this morning. 

Many took issue with how it didn't come from her or even her own account.

Twitter had been reacting before the apology came as well. Perhaps the most memorable response came from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL). The senator, who is Cuban, changed his profile picture on Twitter to that of a taco. 

The apology does, however, happen to come in time for Taco Tuesday.

"Jill Biden" has been trending on Twitter, as has "#Taco Tuesday."

