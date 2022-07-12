jill biden

'We Are Not Tacos': Latino Journalist Group Drags Jill Biden for Making Cringe Metaphor

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Jul 12, 2022
Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists released a statement expressing disappointment after First Lady Jill Biden used an odd metaphor to describe the diversity in the Latino community on Monday.

Biden said Latinos are as diverse as the bodegas in New York city and the "breakfast tacos" in San Antonio. The metaphor drew much mockery due to the shallow nature.

"Using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region," NAHJ explained. "NAHJ encourages and her communications team to take time to better understand the complexities of our people and communities. We are not tacos. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by various diasporas, cultures and food traditions. Do not reduce us to stereotypes."

Michael LaRosa, the first lady's press secretary, tweeted on Tuesday Biden "apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community."

