Meltdown: The Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling Caused Liz Warren to Produce a Real Trail of Tears

Fauxcahontas produced a real trail of tears this week. As you all know the opinion in the Dobbs abortion case leaked. The Supreme Court is primed to overturn Roe v. Wade. It’s a 5-3 vote as it stands now. This malicious breach was done to target the conservative wing. It was done to unleash the woke mob on the justices. It’s destroyed the trust among the justices and their staffers. The leak will be investigated. The person will be caught—it’s not like there are a ton of suspects. The FBI will get involved.

In the meantime, the hordes of angry, unhinged, and pro-baby-killing leftists descended upon the Supreme Court within hours of the story being posted on Politico. Pro-life and pro-abortion sides have been clashing, albeit peacefully so far at that location. It’s a much different story elsewhere. Yes, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) ever so eager to remind people that she exists, and her embarrassing 2020 campaign wasn’t an indicator of her very marginal appeal among the base—stormed up there to rage.

I am angry because an extremist Supreme Court thinks they can impose their extremist views on all of the women of this country and they are wrong.



I have seen the world where abortion is illegal. We’re not going back—not now, not ever. pic.twitter.com/5lE8rCQz5U — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 3, 2022

First, abortion is still legal even after Roe v. Wade is struck down. Second, support for restrictions is popular. Third, abortion was never a constitutional right. Roe v Wade was a shaky legal ruling to start. It’s why the Left has been so vicious in defending it. It’s based on nonsense. There is nothing in the Constitution about abortion. Therefore, the Left can do what normal people do in this country. Drum up support and pass a law. This is what should have been done from the start. The Constitution doesn’t prohibit it. You want access to abortion. Pass a law. The same logic applies to the death penalty. Want to abolish the death penalty? Fine. Pass a law. It’s gone. The fact that abortion is not mentioned is the biggest crease that liberals fail to see every time. Why go to the courts? It’s because baby-killing might not poll well. In fact, many of the Left’s grand action items don’t poll well, so circumvent the ballot box by stacking courts with communist jurists which is exactly what they’re going to try to do in the future.