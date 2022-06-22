Watch: Democrat Asked About Gas Prices Back Home Responds With Psalm 23

On Wednesday, America Rising tweeted footage of Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) being approached by someone who asks multiple times if she knows the price of gasoline in her state. Rather than directly answer the question, the congresswoman responded by reciting Psalm 23. "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want," Demings began. She also recited Psalm 37, "fret not thyself because of evil doers, for they shall soon be cut off and shall wither like the grass."

WATCH: When asked if she knows the price of gas in Florida, Val Demings starts reciting Bible verses. pic.twitter.com/KhlQIKSrlv — America Rising (@AmericaRising) June 22, 2022

In Florida, according to AAA, gas prices are at an average of $4.767 per gallon. It has been higher in the state, as Demings has acknowledged, though she went with President Joe Biden's talking points of blaming oil companies.

Gas prices are now exceeding $5 per gallon in parts of Florida, while gas company profits are skyrocketing. Working families should come first. — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) May 15, 2022

Rep. Demings is running against Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for the closely-watched U.S. Senate seat out of Florida. While she still has to win her primary, Demings is largely considered the front-runner. Prognosticators consider the race to favor Rubio.

Demings has supported and continues to support Biden's tapping into the strategic oil reserve, something he continues to do, despite how it won't actually ease gas prices. The White House does not have an answer when it comes to how long Biden will keep doing so.

While Rep. Demings voted for the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act, claiming that it will "bring down gas prices," critics say that the bill won't actually provide relief. This includes Republican Leader of the House Agriculture Committee, Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA).

As Agri Pulse covered, "Republicans portrayed the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act as a 'messaging bill' that would do little to address inflation while attempting to deflect attention from the Biden administration’s policies."

Sen. Rubio released an ad in March of this year going after Rep. Demings for how she "isn't supporting American oil production."





Democrats are also in disarray over whether to pass a federal gas tax holiday, something President Joe Biden has proposed, though it's not likely to help alleviate prices at the pump. Further, it may even cause further pain by leading to higher inflation. It also would likely help the oil and gas companies that Biden has continuously slammed.

Gas prices are a considerable problem for many Americans. Demings' move to reference a Bible verse about "evil doers" then with regards to such concerns is indeed a curious one.