In Final Ad Highlighting 'Biden's Remorse,' RSLC Slams Democrats for Indoctrinating Children

The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) on Wednesday released its third and final ad as part of the "Biden's Remorse" campaign, a six-figure, multi-state ad project. In its latest ad, the RSLC slams Democrats for going after children with their woke agenda for education.

Liberal lockdowns did enough damage. And now their wokeness is even worse. Elect state Republicans to protect our kids' futures.



Watch our new ?? pic.twitter.com/ddYdd1Ls7b — Republican State Leadership Committee (@RSLC) June 15, 2022

The 30-second ad takes place in a classroom, as a narrator points out "we used to teach our children the important things, but today their education is being erased." A teacher crosses out the subjects of math, science, reading, and history on the chalkboard.

Included in the background is a segment from Fox News' "Jesse Watters Primetime," highlighting how math is apparently racist, as well as remarks from President Joe Biden who told teachers at the 2022 Teacher of the Year ceremony that "they're not somebody else's children, they're like yours when they're in the classroom."

The narrator also warns that "Democrats are shutting parents out of schools in order to push their far-left agenda on kids. Liberal lockdowns did enough damage, and now their wokeness is even worse." The ad closes by reminding voters to "elect state Republicans to protect our kids' futures."

Also displayed on the screen towards the end of the ad is a headline from The New York Times, 'Not Good for Learning,' written by David Leonhardt on May 5, highlighting how communities have been negatively impacted by school closures pushed by Democrats.

"Academic researchers have since been studying the subject, and they have come to a consistent conclusion: Remote learning was a failure," Leonhardt wrote in his piece, which Sarah covered at the time.

"After their prolonged lockdowns weakened the educational and social development of an entire generation, Joe Biden and his state Democrat allies are determined to inflict even further harm on kids by wokifying schools and vilifying concerned parents," RSLC Communications Director Andrew Romeo told The Washington Times in a statement. "State Republicans will protect our children’s futures by removing politics from the classroom, providing parents with a voice, and giving schools the support they need so they can teach the important things."

The latest ad will air on OTT, CTV, and digital platforms in Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, and Washington. Such blue states are where the RSLC is looking to make legislative gains, potentially even flip chambers, as is the case in Colorado, according to a memo released in March.

The other RSLC ads in this campaign, which Spencer and I covered at the time, focused on rising costs and inflation.

Other ad campaigns, a project of the State Government Leadership Foundation (SGLF) and N2 America, have also focused on education with their "Let Kids Learn" series.