Republican Committee Targets Dem Voters with 'Biden Remorse' Ads

Ahead of November's midterms the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) is making a six-figure ad buy in Democrat-controlled states aimed at voters who are dealing with "Biden remorse" after voting for the president in 2020. And there's plenty of reasons for Dem voters to have regrets.

Biden promised to "shut down" the COVID-19 pandemic, but then went on to throw up his hands and say there is no federal solution after getting rolled by the Delta and Omicron variants. Biden promised to strengthen America's relationships with its allies, but then angered many in moves that saw British parliament censure Biden and France to recall its ambassador. Biden promised to "build back better," but that promise has been dashed by 40-year high inflation, record-high gas prices, and the fact that the U.S. economy has still not broken even with the number of jobs that existed before the pandemic. And those are just a few of the reasons Democrats or independents who voted for Biden might be feeling "Biden remorse."

"Attention Biden voters!" the ads declare:

If you voted for Biden in 2020, you’ve been exposed to failures and false promises. As a result, you may be suffering from a case of Biden Remorse. Common side effects include: skyrocketing prices for your gas and groceries, lack of input in your child’s education, rampant crime in your once safe neighborhood, and embarrassment towards your nation. It’s not your fault and there’s a solution. Elect state Republicans this November. Let’s get back to normal.

The RSLC's digital ads will run in several blue states: Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, and Washington. The case being made with the six-figure ad buy: Voters upset with the results of Biden and congressional Democrats' leadership can register their disapproval and push back on federal failures by elected Republicans at the state level.

Feeling pain at the pump? Anxiety at the grocery store? Anger at not having a voice in your child’s education? Fear of crime in your neighborhood?



It’s not your fault! You might be suffering from Biden Remorse.



Elect state Republicans this November to get back to normal. pic.twitter.com/OjjHeDKbrK — Republican State Leadership Committee (@RSLC) April 7, 2022

"Joe Biden’s failures have inflation soaring, crime raging, education under attack, and swing voters around the country realizing they made the wrong decision in 2020,” RSLC President Dee Duncan said in a statement. “Although there’s no 1-800 number they can call to get rid of our awful President, these Americans can cure their Biden Remorse by electing more state Republicans who will hold the line against Washington’s failures and rid life in their states of the chaos we have seen during the last 15 months."