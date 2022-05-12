RSLC Has Clever Way to Encourage Voters to Send Democrats Packing Statewide

On Wednesday, the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) released its second batch of "Biden Remorse" six-figure ads across several states currently in Democratic control. These new spots remind voters how inflation, which has hit 40-year highs under the Biden administration, has turned into a "secret tax hike" for Americans, despite how President Joe Biden has made claims and promises against raising taxes.

BREAKING: Inflation in April rose 8.3% from a year ago.



Inflation is Biden’s secret tax hike, and state Democrats across the country are playing along.



Stop the Biden Tax by electing state Republicans.



Watch our new ?? pic.twitter.com/0WmIoHssgw — Republican State Leadership Committee (@RSLC) May 11, 2022

The ad contains soundbites from last month's White House Correspondents' Dinner, where host Trevor Noah pointed out that "I think ever since you came into office, things are really looking up, you know. Gas is up, rent is up, food is up, everything," during which the president can be seen laughing pretty heartily.

Coinciding with the ad, the RSLC has also released "Biden Tax" stickers for sale, which are seen in the ad being slapped over household products, such as milk, gasoline, diapers, and food grocery items. The website also allows people to sign up for updates from the RSLC on how to vote in their state legislative races.

"In Joe Biden’s economy, you pay more and get less for things like this, and this, and this, and this, and this, and this. Inflation is Biden’s secret tax hike, and Democrats in your statehouse are playing along. Stop the Biden tax. Elect state Republicans," a narrator says.

A press release from the RSLC notes that these ads are part of their "efforts to make inroads with Americans in Democrat-led states who regret voting for Joe Biden in 2020."

The ads come shortly after Biden's speech on Tuesday, during which he denied having any blame for inflation, but instead blamed it on the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Further, as Spencer highlighted earlier on Wednesday, the producer price index is up 11 percent from last year, and 0.5 percent from last month.

Inflation rose 8.3 percent in the past 12 months, as was just revealed earlier this week. High prices and the cost of inflation are thus here to stay, experts warn.

The RSLC press release referred to the numbers as "brutal" and pointed out they indicate "that record-high inflation is here to stay in Biden's America."

"While Joe Biden enjoys cocktails with liberal elites from New York and California joking about the price increases his failed policies have caused, Americans across the country are struggling to make ends meet,” said RSLC Communications Director Andrew Romeo in a statement. "Record inflation is no laughing matter for the state Democrats continuing to stand by Biden, as Americans know that stopping the Biden Tax means voting them out of office and replacing them with state Republicans who can counteract the president’s disastrous agenda.”

The ads will run on OTT, CTV, and digital platforms in Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, and Washington.

Last month, Spencer covered the first round of the "Biden Remorse" ads, which aired in Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, and Washington.