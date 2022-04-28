Joe Biden

Biden Just Made a Comment About Parental Rights That's Even Worse Than McAuliffe's

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Apr 28, 2022 8:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Just Made a Comment About Parental Rights That's Even Worse Than McAuliffe's

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

President Biden is coming under fire for claiming during a 2022 Teacher of the Year ceremony that it's as though children don’t belong to their parents “when they’re in the classroom.”

“They’re all our children,” he said. “And the reason you’re the teachers of the year is because you recognize that. They’re not somebody else’s children. They’re like yours when they’re in the classroom.”

He also took shots at the increased involvement of parents in their local school districts over concerns about class material that promotes progressive sexual, gender, and racial ideologies. 

“There are too many politicians trying to score political points trying to ban books, even math books. Did you ever think when you’d be teaching you’re going to be worried about book burnings and banning books all because it doesn’t fit somebody’s political agenda?” Biden said.

Former Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe (D) made similar remarks about parental involvement in schools, which ended up playing a big factor in the race.

The Democratic candidate declared during a debate that he will not “let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decisions” because he doesn’t believe “parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

Republican Glenn Youngkin, now governor, immediately jumped on his then-opponent’s response, saying, “You believe school systems should tell children what to do. I believe parents should be in charge of their kids’ education.”

While most conservatives blasted the president for the remarks, some cheered on Biden's comment given its electoral implications. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'Defined by Their Disgust': What Democratic Focus Groups Are Saying About Biden, Inflation, and More
Leah Barkoukis
Here's What Twitter Buyout Agreement Prevents Musk From Doing on Platform
Leah Barkoukis
Pro-Abortion Senators Tank Marco Rubio's Joint Resolution to Overturn Biden's Rule on Title X Family Planning
Rebecca Downs
Johns Hopkins' Dr. Makary's Observation Of Doctors and Masks Is 'Most Compelling' Thing Tucker Heard Today
Scott Morefield
Parents Groups Host Event to Highlight Importance of Voting in VA District Plagued By School Board Concerns
Rebecca Downs

LATEST: NY Court Sides With Republicans in Massive Blow to Dems' Gerrymander
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular