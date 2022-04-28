Biden Just Made a Comment About Parental Rights That's Even Worse Than McAuliffe's

President Biden is coming under fire for claiming during a 2022 Teacher of the Year ceremony that it's as though children don’t belong to their parents “when they’re in the classroom.”

“They’re all our children,” he said. “And the reason you’re the teachers of the year is because you recognize that. They’re not somebody else’s children. They’re like yours when they’re in the classroom.”

Joe Biden says to teachers about their students "they are not somebody else's children. They're yours when you're in the classroom."

No, Joe, they are not "somebody else's children."



No, Joe, they are not "somebody else's children."



He also took shots at the increased involvement of parents in their local school districts over concerns about class material that promotes progressive sexual, gender, and racial ideologies.

“There are too many politicians trying to score political points trying to ban books, even math books. Did you ever think when you’d be teaching you’re going to be worried about book burnings and banning books all because it doesn’t fit somebody’s political agenda?” Biden said.

Former Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe (D) made similar remarks about parental involvement in schools, which ended up playing a big factor in the race.

The Democratic candidate declared during a debate that he will not “let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decisions” because he doesn’t believe “parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

Republican Glenn Youngkin, now governor, immediately jumped on his then-opponent’s response, saying, “You believe school systems should tell children what to do. I believe parents should be in charge of their kids’ education.”

While most conservatives blasted the president for the remarks, some cheered on Biden's comment given its electoral implications.

Our children are our children. Not Joe’s. Not the government’s. And, not the teachers’ children. They are ours.



We are NOT a communist nation. Try to remember that, Joe.

Yes, Democrats, continue with this messaging. Continue right into the midterms. Please.