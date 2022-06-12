Inflation

Matthew Dowd Doubles Down on Equating Prioritizing Inflation with Nazi's Rise to Power

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
Posted: Jun 12, 2022 4:30 PM
Last week, former and now very anti-Republican Matthew Dowd went low--even for him--when he likened concerns with inflation to the priorities of the Nazi Party in 1930s Germany. 

Our friends at Twitchy picked up on some of the best responses calling Dowd out on the terrible analogy, which came from all sides. Even CNN's editor-at-large, Chris Cillizza, called him out by stating the obvious.

It's not merely that Dowd was using the comparisons about the Nazis. He appears to be trying to liken the Nazis' rise to power to Republican messaging of inflation for the upcoming November mid-term elections, now less than five months away. 

Why are Republicans focusing on inflation? Well, they want to win elections, of course, and it's looking really good for them this year. Historic trends show that the president's party almost always loses seats in Congress during his first mid-term election. This year it's particularly bad for President Joe Biden and the Democrats. 

Inflation is a winning message for Republicans, as poll after poll shows that people are concerned and it's the top issue for many Americans. Polls also show that Republicans are the more trusted party to fix inflation and the economy. That's not entirely surprising, considering that RealClearPolitics (RCP) has Biden at just a 34 percent approval rating on the economy, while 60 percent disapprove.

The comparison is ugly and absurd, especially when it spits upon the concerns of the American people. So, what did Dowd do? He doubled down, of course. 

His tweet from Friday came just after it was revealed that inflation hit another four-decade high. It was so bad it was even worse than predictions. 

The response from President Biden and his administration were as terrible as you'd expect. The president took to blaming Russia's Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine from February for inflation and rising costs, even though those issues have been with us long before. 

In addition to also trying to blame Putin, White House economist Cecilia Rouse acknowledged that "I know this doesn't sound like a plan, but first and foremost he respects the independence of the federal reserve." In order words, it's still on somebody else. 

As for the coverage of the January 6 select committee hearing show trials from Thursday night, Dowd is demanding the media cover that more so than inflation. As NewsBusters has covered, the mainstream media outlets have been covering the hearings just plenty, even at the expense of news stories such as a murder plot against Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The narrative on the Left, and whatever political philosophy Dowd identifies as, if he even has one, is to shame people into caring about January 6 when they just don't anymore. No wonder Republicans are projected to win big in November. 

