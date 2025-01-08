The Federal Government Has Spent $1 Billion to Indoctrinate Children Despite Parents' Wish...
Leftist 'Watchdog' Group Accuses RFK Jr. of Felony Voter Fraud
This Is Who Ron DeSantis Might Pick to Replace Marco Rubio in the...
Does Biden Have Any Regrets? Here's What He Had to Say in What...
Police Detail How Cybertruck Driver Planned Explosion and Potential Motives
VIP
Arizona Media Lies About Report's Recommendations on Guns
With Fires Tearing Through LA, Critics Blast Fire Chief's Stated Priority
Trump Asks SCOTUS to Block Sentencing in Hush Money Case
Gaetz Reveals What He's Considering in 2026
Trump Makes Clear Who Is to Blame for California's Devastating Fires
Jesse Watters Tells Canadian Official It Would Be a 'Privilege' to Join the...
Zuckerberg's Free Speech Reforms: Applause or Skepticism?
Republican Senator Claps Back at Biden for Releasing Terrorists From Guantanamo Bay
Trudeau Responds to Trump's Comments About Making Canada Part of the U.S.
Tipsheet

As LA County Burns, You're Not Going to Believe Why the Mayor Isn't There

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 08, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

Where’s the mayor? Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass might be tweeting about the firefighters and emergency rescue crews doing their jobs to save lives and protect as much property as possible. Still, she’s not even in the country. She’s in Ghana for President John Dramani Mahama’s inauguration.  

Advertisement

The fire has devastated Malibu and the Pacific Palisades. At least 30,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders as the wildfire rampaged through LA County. All aircraft were grounded due to the high winds, which had 80-105 mph gusts last night. At least two people have died, though we should expect the death toll to climb. There are numerous injuries and at least 1,000 buildings destroyed. 

As Leah wrote earlier this morning, some fire hydrants on the front lines of this inferno don’t even have water. It also didn’t help that Mayor Bass cut almost $20 million from the fire department a few months ago (via NY Post): 

Recommended

How You Know the LA County Wildfire Is Going to Be Catastrophic Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Los Angeles Fire Department had its budget cut by a staggering $17.6 million this financial year, records show — as fire crews continue to battle out-of-control blazes ravaging the City of Angels. 

The drastic decrease in funding for the fire department was the second-largest cut to come out of embattled Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass‘ 2024-25 fiscal year budget, according to city figures.

The police budget, meanwhile, increased by $126 million, a graphic shared by LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia shows. 

Bass had initially wanted to cut the fire department by even more — a staggering $23 million. 

The details on Bass’ budget slashing resurfaced as the mayor faced widespread backlash Wednesday after it was revealed she was away in Africa for the Ghana president’s inauguration — even as wind-whipped wildfires turned parts of her city into an apocalyptic hellscape. 

Advertisement

A full recall of all firefighters was issued last night. 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How You Know the LA County Wildfire Is Going to Be Catastrophic Matt Vespa
With Fires Tearing Through LA, Critics Blast Fire Chief's Stated Priority Leah Barkoukis
Leftist 'Watchdog' Group Accuses RFK Jr. of Felony Voter Fraud Jeff Charles
This Is Who Ron DeSantis Might Pick to Replace Marco Rubio in the Senate Jeff Charles
Trump Makes Clear Who Is to Blame for California's Devastating Fires Rebecca Downs
WHERE DID ALL THE FASCISM TALK GO? Byron York

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
How You Know the LA County Wildfire Is Going to Be Catastrophic Matt Vespa
Advertisement