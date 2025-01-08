CNN Panel Frustrated That More Americans Didn't Care About January 6

It wasn’t the most annoying segment CNN has ever done on the January 6 riot. Still, it circles back to the notion that this network, the Democratic Party, and liberal America writ large cannot get over the fact that a) Trump is back, and b) no one cared about this little riot. The network’s polling found that just five percent of voters had January 6 as their lasting memory of Trump’s first presidency. That same five percent are also addicted to huffing aerosols, or they’re mentally challenged.

CNN really is going all in on January 6 and lecturing the country for not caring about it more than they do. Leave to spoiled silver spooner and attention-and-money seeker Alyssa Farah Griffin to join Sara Sidner in lamenting "right-wing media" poisoned too many people on it pic.twitter.com/bU2eCBKIgp — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 6, 2025

It's funny that two anti-Trump Republicans, SE Cupp and Alyssa Farrah, lamented how it was the right-wing media ecosphere that led to the GOP base returning to a sense of nostalgia about the Trump days and minimizing what January 6 was, which is bull. Joe Biden’s inflationary agenda made everyone poorer, the border was a mess, crime spiked, and the president’s mental decline turned out to be one of the biggest political cover-ups in history. Look at Biden’s pressers compared to the one Trump held yesterday. Biden is cooked; even his aides knew it on day one of his presidency. Arguably, we had unelected staffers pushing and implementing policy.

Cupp said Republicans should focus on immigration, economy, and crime—it’s why they’re there. Again, it's funny how the loser brigade thinks we’ll listen to what they have to say: Trump won, and if he wants to pardon the January 6 defendants, he can and should. Also, I’m not sure the conservative media space is responsible for people moving on from January 6. It wasn’t that bad, and Democrats trying to claim it was like the 9/11 attacks, Pearl Harbor, and the Holocaust only turned this event into an even more forgettable affair.

No one cares about this when they can’t pay the rent, the grocery bill, or the electric bill. It’s that simple. Also, what is this—there were AR-15s everywhere during this riot; not true, Congressman Pete Aguilar (D-CA).

WATCH: Rep. Pete Aguilar claims there were "AR-15s" and "guns and weapons" inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 pic.twitter.com/lvgZKJrVh7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 7, 2025