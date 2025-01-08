This Is Who Ron DeSantis Might Pick to Replace Marco Rubio in the Senate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to select a replacement for Sen. Marco Rubio, who has been tapped to head up the State Department in the incoming Trump administration.

DeSantis has not yet named his pick, but there is one candidate he is reportedly leaning toward. As of Tuesday, the governor told reporters that he has not yet come to a final decision, but it appears that he favors Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, according to Politico.

But all signs point to him leaning toward Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, with Rubio bound for the State Department under President-elect Donald Trump. And 10 people familiar with the selection process, all granted anonymity to discuss the decision freely, told Playbook that Moody was viewed as the leading contender for the seat. Moody has been a staunch DeSantis supporter — but also has been vocally supportive of Trump, particularly his positions on legal matters. She recently filed state charges against Ryan Routh, the man charged with attempting to assassinate Trump at his Florida golf course. The governor wouldn’t give away his thinking about the upcoming vacancy during a gaggle with reporters on Tuesday and sidestepped a question about Moody. But the Republican governor said that a “lot of research” had been done on potential candidates and he wanted someone who would help carry out Trump’s agenda and be strong on battling illegal immigration and reining in federal spending. “We want someone who is really able to deliver,” DeSantis said.

When Rubio’s nomination was first announced, there was speculation that former Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump might take his place. However, she withdrew her name from consideration in December.

However, other reports suggest that DeSantis has not fully decided on Moody and could be considering other potential replacements, The Floridian reported. These include Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, Chief of Staff James Uthmeier, Rep. Cory Mills, and State Sen. Jay Collins.

First, AG Moody would rather run for governor, and while she would probably accept the appointment, DeSantis we are told, wants someone to serve in Rubio’s seat for at least the next 8 years. Second, Lt, Nunez, who is friends with Rubio and his family, is seen as a logical choice to replace the senior senator from Florida considering that she is also Cuban-American and hails from the Spanish-speaking Peoples Republic of Miami-Dade County. But does she want to travel to Washington, D.C. every week and attempt to carry the heavily load Rubio has carried since 2011? DeSantis’ chief of Staff James Uthmeier is probably one of the dark horse potential candidates. Even though he did flirt with running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Florida’s 2nd District, could DeSantis’ executive office maestro be ready to for the Senate? Does he even want it?

DeSantis is expected to make his announcement around the time of Trump’s inauguration as the Senate is expected to take up Rubio’s confirmation on “Day One,” Politico reported.