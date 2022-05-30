Biden Hasn't Bothered 'Negotiating' with Republicans Yet on Gun Control Legislation

For someone seemingly so committed to passing gun control legislation, President Joe Biden sure seems to be taking his time when it comes to reaching out to get the necessary votes. While talking to the press pool on Monday, the president was asked if he thinks the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, will spur Republican senators to pass gun control legislation.

As Christian Datoc highlighted for The Washington Examiner, it turns out Biden has no idea, "since [he hasn't] spoken to them." His answer wasn't much better when asked about the specific reform he wanted to see in the bill. "That’s hard to say because I have not been negotiating with any of the Republicans yet," Biden said. "I think things have gotten so bad that everybody is getting more rational about it," he also vaguely offered.

While Biden may not have bothered negotiating with the opposition party yet, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has called for Republican senators to work with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) when it comes to legislation that can pass with bipartisan support. Matt highlighted who some of those senators might be in a piece last week, which includes Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) seems open to it as well.

As Matt went on to warn, though, Republicans risk blowing the fast-approaching midterm elections with such talks. While Republicans may also gain control of the Senate, it's not as certain compared to Republican chances to retake the House, which just keep getting better.

Biden seems to have some awareness of the efforts from Republican senators. "McConnell is a rational Republican," he shared. "Cornyn is as well," though Biden didn't know if McConnell was sincere.

The legislation will need 10 Republican votes in order to pass, since Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) does not have the votes to nuke the filibuster. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) support the H.R. 8 bill on backgrounders checks, they do not support getting rid of the filibuster to do so.

It's not as if Biden has the best track-record with such bipartisan negotiations. He not only failed at such negotiations to pass Build Back Better, a key agenda item at his, he failed spectacularly. That thing is dead, especially since the White House doubled down on attacking Sen. Manchin after the moderate Democrat signaled his opposition.

Even with his track record, though, you would think that Biden would at least try a little bit harder if he was so committed. Then again, he has ramped up his efforts of going after Republicans.

It was quite the memorable day for Biden to attack gun rights, actually. Also on Monday, he made quite the eyebrow raising remarks when it comes to 9mm handguns.