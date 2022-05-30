Republicans Once Again Risk Blowing the Midterms

How is it that we have some congressional Republicans who simply do not get it? Pile those sandbags high, fix bayonets, and wait for the word—that’s the protocol with these sorts of stories. I’m talking about the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas at Robb Elementary School. Nineteen kids were shot along with two teachers by Salvador Ramos. It’s sparked another wave of anti-gun activism and hysteria. It’s rehashed the Left’s same old talking points. The response is to dig in because there is no shredding of the Bill of Rights that should be on the action item list for Republicans. Not one step backward, guys. Any Republican who thinks the Second Amendment or the Bill of Rights is negotiable is not a friend. And yet, here we are again.

The 2022 midterms are here. The winds are favoring the GOP to retake at least the House. But some Republicans want to make deals with people who we all know cannot be trusted with deals. First, there were rumblings of bipartisan talks on immigration reform after the April break. I thought that was the worst of it. Nope. There’s some bipartisan chatter about a new anti-gun package. I’m not kidding. Republicans, you’re doing this right now. You shouldn’t be doing it at all, but c’mon guys. It’s like you want to find a new way to lose (via Politico):

[Sen. Chris] Murphy [D-CT)] has long been an advocate for changing the nation’s gun laws, particularly since the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in his home state of Connecticut. Last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, evoked memories of the Sandy Hook shootings for many, as it was another example of an outsider coming to kill small children at an elementary school. Nineteen children and two adults were killed in Uvalde. The senator spoke angrily to his colleagues on the Senate floor immediately after the Texas shooting on Tuesday: “Why are you here, if not to solve a problem as existential as this?” […] …on Sunday, Murphy cited a number of areas where he saw potential for agreement, including red flag laws, increased background checks, safe storage requirements, mental health resources and more security dollars for schools. He also said while he would like to be more ambitious in some areas, he was “not going to let the perfect be the enemy of the good.” When asked by host Jonathan Karl, he said there was also some discussion on raising the age to 21 to purchase assault weapons. The killer in Texas was 18 years old as was the suspect charged in the recent mass shooting in a Buffalo supermarket. “I don’t yet know exactly what’s possible, whether the votes are there to raise the age, but we’re having a discussion about what we do about that specific profile and it’s an encouraging conversation,” he said.

End the talks. End them. All of them. Drop a nuke on this party because infringing on our rights is all it will do. It’s what it’s meant to do. Increased background checks paves way for a national registry which will lead to confiscation. The Left has not hidden its intention here. Second, why are we expanding the background check system that has serious issues? Some of the most bloody and heinous mass shootings could have been prevented if the authorities had followed through on existing laws. Nikolas Cruz could have been prevented from attacking his fellow students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Florida. The red flags on this kid stretch the length of the I-4 corridor. The Sutherland Springs shooter, Devin Patrick Kelley, an Air Force veteran who had been court-martialed, convicted, and had served jail time for domestic abuse didn’t have his conviction sent to the FBI which was a breach of protocol. That domestic violence abuse conviction makes him a prohibited person who would have failed a background check. Dylan Storm Roof’s vicious and senseless rampage in Charleston, South Carolina could have been prevented if his prior drug charge was properly logged. Then-FBI Director James Comey acknowledged this oversight. We have enough laws on the books to prevent these shootings. It’s the authorities’ job to enforce them.

The Democrats’ intention is to shred the Second Amendment. It’s not a hard playbook to read, but some congressional Republicans want to play dealmaker. It’s a stupid game. It’s a game with the devil. There is no compromise on the Second Amendment. None. Vote to chip away at it, and we’ll boot you. It’s as simple as that.