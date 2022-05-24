Indiana Law Will Protect Women's Sports After All, as State Legislature Overrides RINO Governor's Veto

On Tuesday afternoon, the Indiana state legislature made a clear move to protect women's sports by overriding the veto on HB 1041 from Gov. Eric Holcomb. The Republican had issued his veto in March, as Madeline reported at the time. The legislation was designed to prohibit biological males from competing in women's sports for K-12 schools. Now, over a dozen states have passed laws to do just that, while Democrats talk a big talk but in reality are looking to change women's sports as we know it in the name of "equality."

The veto override passes the House, 67-28. https://t.co/jBEbItNzOD — Arika Herron (@ArikaHerron) May 24, 2022

Senate overrides the veto, 32-15. The law takes effect July 1. — Arika Herron (@ArikaHerron) May 24, 2022

Arika Herron, a reporter for the Indianapolis Star did a write-up on and tweeted about the final vote, which was 67-28 in the House and 32-15 in the Senate. The law will take effect on July 1.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), who represents Indiana's 3rd Congressional District, had been in favor of a veto from the start. In March, he urged the General Assembly to "override the veto and send a message to the rest of the nation that Indiana values women."

"I’m proud of our statehouse for setting a good example for legislatures nationwide, and most of all, for standing up for Hoosier girls and their parents. I strongly believe that protecting women’s sports is an issue that will soon unite all Republicans and I am working hard to make sure that Congress passes similar legislation after we retake the majority," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

When it comes to the efforts from Congressional Republicans, the Republican Study Committee (RSC), which Banks is the chairman of, has been in strong support of protecting women's sports and women's rights in other ways. Last week, Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) introduced the "Women's Bill of Rights" at an RSC press conference. Companion legislation was later introduced in the U.S. Senate by Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

This also corresponds with the discharge petition that Banks filed last month when it comes to Rep. Greg Steube's bill, the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2021." As of Tuesday night, the discharge petition has 183 signatories. Should a majority of members sign on, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will have no choice but to bring it to the floor for a vote.

"Democrats and radical leftist groups like the ACLU are denying the fact that women exist and trying to take away their longstanding legal protections. Republicans must be strong and clear: We recognize obvious biological truths, we support female athlete’s right to compete on a level playing field, and we will preserve women’s right to privacy and safety in all single sex spaces, like locker-rooms, domestic violence shelters, bathrooms and federal prisons," the congressman's statement added. "Indiana families are better off after today’s vote and I’m thankful to have state legislators who will fight for Hoosier values."

As a girl dad, I’m thankful the Indiana legislature is meeting today to override Governor Holcomb’s veto of H.B. 1041.



Republicans must fight to save girls’ sports! pic.twitter.com/aBuV1BAnjt — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) May 24, 2022

65% of Hoosiers support legislation to save girls’ sports, while just 27% oppose it. Today the statehouse will side with Indiana voters and override the Governor’s veto!



Read my and @Schilling1776’s op-ed in @WOWOFORTWAYNE ??https://t.co/5RXJPz7y31 — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) May 24, 2022

As Rep. Banks mentioned, and as Herron referenced in her Twitter thread of today's vote to override, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has been involved in opposing the bill, as they have with all other state laws with such an aim.

They are already suing to prevent the law from taking effect.

By enacting a sweeping ban on transgender girls participating in school sports, Indiana's new law violates both Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution. — ACLU of Indiana (@ACLUIndiana) May 24, 2022

In related news, we just filed a new lawsuit.https://t.co/xIioVJ0tfZ https://t.co/d7ylimEMYL — Kit Malone (@thekitmalone) May 24, 2022

A thread on Twitter from the group tellingly reveals how liberals such as the ACLU are seeking to distort and re-interpret Title IX to include biological males, despite how Title IX was implemented to protect women's sports.

Another RINO governor, in this case Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah, had also vetoed such legislation, in March. The state legislature similarly overrode such a veto not long after.

According to the American Principles Project, which tracks and is in support of such legislation, 17 states now protect women's sports.