new york times

NYT Reporter Yet Again Makes Glaring Exaggeration on COVID and Children

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: May 20, 2022 2:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
NYT Reporter Yet Again Makes Glaring Exaggeration on COVID and Children

Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The mainstream media and the powers that be have certainly given us reason to doubt their expertise on telling the truth about the Wuhan coronavirus. Perhaps one of the most stunning examples came from The New York Times' Apoorva Mandavilli, in her Thursday article about how "The C.D.C. recommends Pfizer-BioNTech boosters for children 5 to 11."

Professor Shamik Dasgupta and our friends at Twitchy picked up on the correction which was quietly issued the same day.

"Nearly 4,000 children aged 5 to 11 have been diagnosed with a Covid-related condition called multisystem inflammatory syndrome during the pandemic," a portion of Mandavalli's piece currently reads. It initially claimed that 4,000 children had "died." 

That's a devastatingly huge difference, especially when the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) noted that as of May 2, 2022, there have been 68 deaths from multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). 

Another tweet from Professor Dasgupta pointed out that there was also a retraction issued last October. The article and one of the several corrections was also about vaccines for children. The most glaring example included how Mandavilli had misstated how many children had been hospitalized with the virus. 

"The article also misstated the number of Covid hospitalizations in U.S. children. It is more than 63,000 from August 2020 to October 2021, not 900,000 since the beginning of the pandemic," the correction read in part, getting the number off by 837,000 cases. Twitchy had also taken notice of that correction.

The New York Times is hardly the only one to grossly exaggerate data about the virus though, including and especially when it comes to children. Earlier this year, in March, as Katie covered, the CDC quietly updated its data on child deaths from the virus. 

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor also over exaggerated the amount of children who were hospitalized with the virus when in January during oral arguments she claimed that "over 100,000" children are in "serious condition" as a result. She was awarded "Four Pinocchios" by The Washington Post's fact-checker soon after.

Recommended
The Next Biden Catastrophe...
Townhall.com Staff

One Twitter user suggested to Professor Dasgupta that this is where Sotomayor was "was getting her inaccurate Covid data."

It has particularly been a bad week for The New York Times overall on the issue of children and the virus, actually. As Guy highlighted earlier on Friday, Shawn Hubler on Tuesday wrote how "With Plunging Enrollment, a ‘Seismic Hit’ to Public Schools," in which Hubler expressed confusion about a drop in public school enrollment. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Russian Collusion Circus Suffers Another Massive Blow in First Durham Trial
Matt Vespa

Illegals Released By DHS Were Not Tested for COVID-19 Before Taking Commercial Flights
Julio Rosas
Paul Responds to McConnell's Dig at Him Over Ukraine Vote
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
NPR Sets Up Hotline So Employees Can Tattle On Anti Mask-Mandate Violators
Sarah Arnold
Is This the Most Embarrassing Anti-Gun Op-Ed Ever Written?
Matt Vespa
Zuckerberg Banned Meta Employees from Discussing Abortion
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular