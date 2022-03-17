The CDC Quietly Updates Data on Child COVID Deaths

The Centers for Disease Control has quietly changed it's data representing the number of children who died from Wuhan coronavirus.

Last fall, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky announced the government agency would reevaluate how virus deaths are counted and differentiate between individuals who died from the disease vs. those who died with the disease.

It became clear in 2020 that Wuhan coronavirus deaths were being falsely filed. In Colorado, individuals who died from gunshot wounds were counted as virus deaths.

A coroner in Colorado is sounding the alarm over how deaths in her county are being counted and attributed to Wuhan coronavirus. "The coroner, Brenda Bock, says two of their five deaths related to COVID-19 were people who died of gunshot wounds," CBS News Denver reports. "Bock says because they tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 30 days, they were classified as 'deaths among cases.'" Bock is calling the classification "absurd" and raises concerns death classifications are falsely driving the narrative about the direction of the pandemic. Health officials in the state say they're simply following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control on how to classify deaths of individuals from and with the virus.

It has been obvious since early on in the pandemic that deaths were being categorized improperly.