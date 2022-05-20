EXCLUSIVE: Casey DeSantis Receives Humanitarian Award at House of Hope

On Thursday night, Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis received a humanitarian award from House of Hope, an organization which helps troubled teens through locations across the country. The first residential location was opened in Orlando, Florida in 1985 and was actually endorsed by President Ronald Reagan. President and First Lady Nancy Reagan had a close connection with the organization's founder, Sara Trollinger. President Reagan referred to the organization as "a lighthouse to distressed families everywhere."

Townhall was provided with photos from the event and some highlights from First Lady DeSantis' remarks as she accepted her award.

"Providing that help and hope has really been a core mission of mine since I've had the honor of being Florida’s First Lady. Just last year, I launched an initiative called Hope Florida: A Pathway to Prosperity," she said.

Through this new statewide initiative, ‘Care Navigators’ are empowered to collaborate with the private sector, faith and community organizations and government to maximize resources and uncover opportunities that help individuals find success. — Casey DeSantis (@FLCaseyDeSantis) September 9, 2021

Hope Florida: A Pathway to Prosperity is a family-centered assistance initiative. First Lady DeSantis announced over Twitter in March that they've now reached more than 25,000 Floridians. The initiative has an aim to achieve economic sufficiency through local, community-based partners, including the private sector, faith-based institutions, and nonprofit organizations.

"It was a prayer and a sign from God and faith and trust that led Sara [Trollinger] on the path to helping thousands of children and families across the nation," said the first lady when accepting the award, emphasizing the faith component. "As President Reagan described, she created that 'lighthouse for distressed families everywhere.' The House of Hope serves as a beacon of hope for those in need."

DeSantis not only referenced faith, but reliance of the private sector over government. "Like Reagan, understanding that government is not the solution, we brought together the private sector, community organizations, nonprofits and the faith-based community to all work together on behalf of Florida's struggling families," she said.

Florida's first lady once more quoted President Reagan and referred to him as "one of the greatest presidents in history." The quote in question is that "at the root of everything that we're trying to accomplish is the belief that America has a mission. We are a nation of freedom, living under God, believing all citizens must have the opportunity to grow, create wealth, and build a better life for those who follow. If we live up to those moral values, we can keep the American Dream alive for our children and our grandchildren. And America will remain mankind's best hope."

In concluding her speech, First Lady DeSantis assured that "Florida, I can tell you that the American Dream is alive and well."

It's been a busy and hope-filled week for Florida's first lady. Earlier this week, First Lady and Gov. DeSantis announced $100 million for cancer centers in Florida.

Early detection is a game changer in the cancer fight. I encourage anyone reading this to be proactive about your health - it could save your life. — Casey DeSantis (@FLCaseyDeSantis) May 17, 2022

First Lady DeSantis shared that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer last October, though there have been recent happier updates. Last month, for instance, Gov. DeSantis had shared the update that his wife had had her last radiation treatment. She also returned to the campaign trail for her husband's re-election bid earlier this month.