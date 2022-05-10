'Damn It Feels Good to Be Here': Casey DeSantis Returns to Campaign Trail

Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis is back on the campaign trail with her husband, Governor Ron DeSantis, following the completion of her successful cancer treatment.

Appearing for the first time since doctors declared her cancer-free in February, First Lady DeSantis joined her husband at a "DeSantis Day Dinner" event in The Villages on Monday. "We are fortunate to have the best first lady in all 50 states," Governor Ron DeSantis said while introducing his wife.

"Governor, I don't know if this sounds very first lady-like, but damn it feels good to be here," First Lady DeSantis told the applauding crowd.

"No matter what you're going through in life, no matter how hard things seem like they are, no matter how hard it feels like you have to pick yourself off the ground or you feel like your back is against the wall — fight," said First Lady DeSantis who recently completed her radiation treatment. "Fight like hell," she urged. "Never, ever give up — never, ever back down."

"I am a testament that God is great, and God is good, and hope is alive," First Lady DeSantis told the enthusiastic crowd before offering the advice her dad often says to her: "Have faith and don't let the bastards win."

"I told you she's number one out of fifty," Governor Ron DeSantis said after the First Lady's remarks.

It feels great to be back with Governor @RonDeSantisFL. So much to be thankful for — God is good! ?? pic.twitter.com/c4SYZm98Zu — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) May 10, 2022

Florida's First Lady released a statement following her remarks saying "After six rounds of chemotherapy, a surgery, six weeks of radiation, and most importantly, through God's grace, I am elated while humbled to be back on the campaign trail fighting for America's Governor."

First Lady DeSantis' return to the campaign trail follows Governor DeSantis' announcement on April 29 that Casey was completing her final radiation treatment after being diagnosed with breast cancer in October.

"We really appreciate everybody who's prayed for her and for us over these many many months," the governor said. "At the end of the day, it was not an easy thing for anyone to go through. I can tell you that the prognosis couldn't be better and I look forward to her being out and about more-so than ever and I know she's chomping at the bit to be able to get out there and do some of the things that she's passionate about."