Gov. DeSantis 'Saddened' to Share Health Update About Florida's First Lady

Oct 04, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s wife, Casey, has been diagnosed with breast cancer, the Republican said Monday.

"I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer," the governor said in a statement.

"As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady,” he continued. “As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

The DeSantises, married since 2010, have three kids under 5 years old: 4-year-old Madison, 3-year-old Mason, and 18-month-old Mamie. 

A former TV host, Casey, 41, has undertaken several initiatives as first lady, including "Hope Florida - A Pathway to Prosperity, Economic Self-Sufficiency and Hope."

Well wishes poured in on social media. 

