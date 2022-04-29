Ron DeSantis Shares Health Update About Florida's First Lady

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shared a positive update about his wife’s cancer treatment on Friday.

The Republican said the state’s first lady had her final radiation treatment that morning.

“We really appreciate everybody who’s prayed for her and for us over these many, many months, and at the end of the day it was not an easy thing for anyone to go through but I can tell you the prognosis couldn’t be better and I look forward to her being out and about more so than ever,” DeSantis said.

Casey shared a clip of her husband's update on Twitter, thanking supporters for their prayers.

Trust in God. Thank you for all the prayers ??



…and yes, Governor, can’t wait to come back!



BTW, for my final radiation treatment they played Sweet Florida by the Van Zant brothers ??????



(…to my radiation team, thank you for everything) pic.twitter.com/i6jAFEgPYy — Casey DeSantis (@FLCaseyDeSantis) April 29, 2022

Florida’s amazing First Lady has completed her FINAL radiation treatment!



Thanks to all for praying hard for @CaseyDeSantis. ????



We have a feeling we’ll be listening to https://t.co/tsgpiYFo52 a few more times this year. ?? https://t.co/45hyhYB6dp — Team DeSantis ?? (@teamrondesantis) April 29, 2022

DeSantis shared in October that his wife had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady,” he said at the time. “As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”