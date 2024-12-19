We've Identified Who Was Killed in the Wisconsin Christian Shooting

On December 16, Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow opened fire and killed two people at Abundant Life Christian in Madison, Wisconsin. Six others were injured. The shooting occurred in only one room, and Rupnow was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when police arrived on the scene. We know that the two victims were Rubi Patricia Vergara, 14, a student, and Erin M. West, 42, a substitute teacher (via Fox News):

The teenage student and substitute teacher who were killed during the shooting at a Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday have been identified, as new details about the alleged shooter have been revealed. The Dane County Medical Examiner shared its report late Wednesday with Fox News Digital, and identified 14-year-old student Rubi Patricia Vergara and 42-year-old teacher Erin M. West as the deceased victims in a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School. The report stated that West, of Deforest, and Vergara, of Madison, were both pronounced dead at the scene and that preliminary results of the examinations confirm that both died as a result of "homicidal firearm related trauma." […] The medical examiner said that more testing is still underway at this time. "These deaths remain under investigation by the City of Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office. No further information will be released at this time," the report read.

Rupnow’s alleged manifesto is a crackpot city, and she drops N-word and other nonsense, which paints a picture that another mentally unstable person committed this crime. Mental health is part of this conversation, though Democrats don’t want to talk about it. Mia had more about the shooter and the manifesto yesterday:

Much of the manifesto allegedly ranted about Rupnow's strained relationship with her divorced parents, whom she referred to as "scum" and "failures for everything they've done to me." "My so-called family never included me because I was too weird for them," Rupnow reportedly wrote. She implied her father was an alcoholic and her mother a drug addict who overdosed once when she was about 12-years-old: "I don't care if she would have survived or died from it but yet she was still here, doesn't mean she actually was in my life." Court records confirm that Rupnow bounced between residences, as often as every two to three days, in accordance with the custody agreement. She previously lived primarily with her mother following their first divorce. When they remarried and separated again, shared custody of Rupnow was split more evenly between them. Then, when they ultimately divorced for a third time, Rupnow lived mostly with her father. Rupnow was enrolled in therapy to help guide decisions about which parent she would spend weekends with. According to Rupnow's alleged online activity, she obsessed extensively over school shooters and death, particularly the 1999 Columbine High School massacre.

Some details about the shooting were muddied by the Madison police, who refused to reveal the gender of the shooter, screwed up the death count, and then later botched how called 9-1-1 when shots were fired. It was initially reported that it was a second-grade student. It was later revised that a second-grade teacher made the call.