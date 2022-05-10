Defiant Biden Refuses Any Responsibility for Inflation

President Joe Biden's approval rating is deeper underwater than Ted Kennedy's car on Chappaquiddick, the midterms are less than six months away, baby formula is running out across the country, and fuel prices just notched a new all-time high for both diesel and unleaded.

Scrambling to stem the hemorrhaging for his administration and party, Biden spoke Tuesday afternoon in remarks that were intended to head off Wednesday's release of the latest consumer inflation data that's remained at four-decade highs in recent months as a result of Biden's economic policies.

As usual, Biden refused to accept responsibility for the effects of his spending binge and regulatory regime that's made the U.S. dependent on foreign energy and strained supply chains to the point of breaking.

President Biden acknowledged Tuesday that Americans were frustrated with rising costs, an upward climb that has only accelerated as Biden's time in office drags on. "I can taste it," Biden said, bizarrely, of Americans' discontent.

But even though he admits he can "taste" America's frustration, he isn't willing to admit having any role in the pain caused by what Republicans have dubbed "Bidenflation."

Instead, Biden stumbled through an explanation that inflation is...our "strength," or something:

BIDEN: "The number one threat is the strength, and that strength that we've built is inflation." pic.twitter.com/0MkBjumo5C — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 10, 2022

And when asked point-blank whether he and his administration bear any responsibility for inflation, Biden failed to accept responsibility while admitting "we're in power" and claimed "we control all three branches of government" before adding "well, we don't really."

BIDEN: "We're in power...We control all three branches of government. Well, we don't really." pic.twitter.com/qjwJLjMwNR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 10, 2022

When reporters tried again, Biden denied that his policies have "hurt" and instead maintained that his administration has "helped" Americans, something that the 66 percent of Americans who disapprove of Biden's handling of the economy would find unconvincing.

REPORTER: "Do you take any responsibility for the inflation in this country?"



BIDEN: "I think our policies help, not hurt." pic.twitter.com/7NkAPikUyN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 10, 2022

Repeatedly returning again to his newfound talking point about "Ultra MAGA" and attacking Republicans including Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida — but who Biden claimed was from "Wisconsin" — Biden's speech that was billed as addressing inflation turned into more of a partisan hit job aimed at convincing Americans to give Democrats another chance at holding power after the midterms.

Joe Biden thinks that Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) is from Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/gMMf1JHWgX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 10, 2022

President Biden also claimed that Republicans want to raise taxes on Americans while lowering their incomes, something that President Biden has...already done.

BIDEN: Republicans "don't want to solve inflation by lowering your costs. They want to solve it by raising your taxes and lowering your income." pic.twitter.com/fnus8HVLEY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 10, 2022

With the latest inflation data showing a red-hot 8.5 percent increase outpacing wage growth, Americans are paying more for everyday goods and services while their real wages are down three percent thanks to Biden's policies. Biden has both inflicted a tax on all Americans in the form of record-high gas prices and four-decade-high inflation while lowering their real wages.

And while Biden tries to act sympathetic to the economic plight he's put Americans in, here's a reminder of how Biden reacted to alleged jokes about the rising costs hitting Americans from all sides: