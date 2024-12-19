Producer Warned ABC News Host Not to Use the Term That Landed the Network in Hot Water. He Said It Anyway

ABC News host George Stephanopoulos is reportedly apoplectic that the network settled with President-elect Donald J. Trump for at least $15 million, along with an apology. In March, during a segment with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), Stephanopoulos made repeated claims that Trump was found liable for rape—that’s not true. The former Clinton operative won’t be fired, as he inked a new deal with ABC News, but he was reportedly warned not to use the word “rape” during the Mace segment but disregarded those warnings. Now, he forced his employer to cough up millions, which will be part of Trump’s budget when his luxurious presidential library is built in the future (via NY Post):

George Stephanopoulos was repeatedly told by his executive producer not to “use the word rape” before going on the air to discuss Donald Trump but the ABC News anchor ignored the warning — a decision that cost the network $16 million, The Post has learned.

Parent company Disney’s capitulation last week in the defamation lawsuit by Trump against ABC News and Stephanopoulos shocked media and legal experts, but the damning revelation could help explain why Mouse House CEO Bob Iger signed off on the settlement so quickly.

The “This Week” host uttered that Trump was “liable for rape” while discussing the civil lawsuit won by journalist E. Jean Carroll during an interview with Republican lawmaker Nancy Mace in March.



“‘This Week’ producer said ‘don’t use the word rape’ before the segment started,” a network source told The Post. “The EP [executive producer] said it so many times.”

A second source at the show confirmed via a text message viewed by The Post that Stephanopoulos was warned “not to say rape.”