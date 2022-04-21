CNN+ Is Dead

CNN+, the network's overhyped online streaming service, is shuttering a month after it launched as a result of beyond disappointing subscription numbers and daily viewers. The service will officially end on April 30 after starting on March 29.

First reported by Variety, the decision to shut down CNN+ came from Warner Bros. Discovery since CEO David Zaslav was upset at how Jason Kilar, the former CEO of WarnerMedia when it was owned by AT&T, launched CNN+ weeks before Discovery was set to take over operations.

CNN confirmed the shuttering of CNN+ shortly after Variety's story was published:

"David Zaslav, the chief executive of Warner Bros. Discovery, has said that he wants to house all of the company's brands under one streaming service. Some CNN+ programming may eventually live on through that service. Hundreds of CNN+ staffers were notified of the decision in a meeting on Thursday afternoon. "Earlier in the day, incoming CNN CEO Chris Licht held a meeting with Andrew Morse, the executive vice president overseeing CNN+, and his top lieutenants, a person familiar with the matter said. Morse, who championed the streaming service, will depart the company after a transition period. ... "CNN had poured hundreds of millions of dollars into the new streaming app and lured top talent from other networks for it, including Kasie Hunt from NBC and Chris Wallace from Fox News."

Despite pouring "hundreds of millions of dollars" into CNN+, the network was only able to net around 150,000 subscribers after launch, according to Axios, with 10,000 people watching on a daily basis.

Matt Dornic, CNN's head of strategic communications, previously emphasized that the network was "VERY" happy with the launch of the streaming service and that they were "only bracing for a long run of success."

For the record, we are VERY happy with the launch of CNN+ and are only bracing for a long run of success. — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) March 30, 2022

It lasted 32 days.